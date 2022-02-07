KINGSPORT—The Newport Grammar School Warriors will have a say in defending their 2021 TMSAA Class A State Championship this coming weekend.
All thanks in part to some clutch plays down the stretch in topping the Ridgeview Raptors by a 25-21 margin for the TMSAA Section 1-A Championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors survived a frantic Ridgeview comeback attempt as Section 1 Tournament Most Valuable Player Will Sutton secured a steal to preserve what was a 2-point Warriors advantage with under 10 seconds to play. The steal provided Newport Grammar the chance to widen its lead at the free-throw line with one second to play to seal the sectional championship.
Saturday’s Sectional win came against the same Ridgeview team that NGS dispatched in the 2021 TMSAA Class A State semifinals. This win though was a lot closer, as the Warriors had to find a way to score against a pesky zone defense that Ridgeview deployed throughout the contest.
Ridgeview held Newport Grammar to just six first half points, as the Warriors were unable to get outside shots to fall against the zone defense. Fortunately for Newport Grammar, though, their defense was just as good. The Raptors scored only eight points in the game’s first 12 minutes and the two teams went to the locker room with the Ridgeview lead at 8-6.
Ridgeview’s largest lead of the opening half was 5-0, an advantage it enjoyed just 1:53 into the game. NGS cut the lead to 5-4 after a Jackson Williams bucket near the end of the first period. The Raptors struck first in the second period going up 8-5 with 3:50 to play before halftime. The only other field goal of the quarter though was a Sutton basket with 1:51 to play to cut the lead to two at the intermission.
Sutton came out of the locker room intent on powering the Warriors back to Murfreesboro, as he scored Newport Grammar’s first six points of the half that gave his team the lead for the first time all afternoon. NGS led the game 12-9 with 2:30 to play in the third period and then widened the lead to 14-11 at the end of the period with a Maddux Carter bucket.
Carter came up big in the fourth period as he scored buckets on consecutive possessions that pushed the Warriors’ lead to 20-13 with 2:50 to play and seemingly had sealed the Newport contingent’s second straight trip to the State Tournament.
Sutton scored his final field goal of the night with 2:11 left that pushed the lead to 22-15, but the Warriors had to survive down the stretch. Ridgeview cut the lead to 22-17 with 1:44 left and then Newport Grammar made some uncharacteristic mistakes that allowed the Raptors to cut the lead to one with 21.9 seconds left.
Leading by five and under a minute to play, the Warriors inexplicably shot the ball and the Raptors immediately cut the lead to four, then after a NGS turnover in the backcourt, Ridgeview drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one.
Sutton made one of two free-throws with 11.4 seconds left that gave NGS a 23-21 lead. Ridgeview though promptly turned the basketball over as Sutton made a diving steal at half court and he dished the ball to Carter who was fouled with 0.7 seconds to play. Carter made both free-throws to seal the win.
By virtue of the win, the Warriors advance to their second straight State Tournament where they will again see a familiar foe. South Lawrence Middle School out of Loretto will await the Warriors in a Friday night semifinal.
NGS and South Lawrence played a thriller in last year’s TMSAA Class A State Championship, with the Warriors claiming a 34-30 overtime win.
The two teams will lock horns this year in the State Semifinals in a Friday night tilt. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. (EDT) at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro.
The other semifinal features an opponent familiar to NGS. Chattanooga Prep Middle School will face off with the Section 4 winner, who was determined in Monday night’s title game. NGS topped Chattanooga Prep in the Section 2 Tournament Championship last year. The second state semifinal is slated for 9 p.m. (EDT) at Blackman Middle School.
The TMSAA Class A State Title game is set for Saturday at 12:30 (EDT) at Stewarts Creek High School. The Class A consolation game is set for the same time at Stewarts Creek Middle School.
NGS WARRIORS (25): Will Sutton 13, Maddux Carter 8, Skylar Hall 2, Jackson Williams 2.
RIDGEVIEW RAPTORS (21): Kaden Lyle 9, Stephen Hensley 5, Quinlan Held 4, Garrison Jones 3.
