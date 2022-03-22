The Fighting Cocks returned home Tuesday evening to face the Cherokee Chiefs. Cherokee defeated the Big Red Monday evening on their home field, 13-0. Cocke County hoped to bounce back to earn their first conference win of the season, but it was not meant to be as Cherokee took game two, 15-3.
Multiple errors and a few timely hits from the Chiefs had the Fighting Cocks on the ropes early in the contest. Cherokee would put crooked numbers on the board in the second, third and fourth innings.
Cocke County would be limited to just four hits over five innings. Taylos Thomas scored the first run of the game for the Big Red in the bottom of the third inning. Four walks and a single in the bottom of the fifth would help Cocke County post their final two runs of the game.
The Fighting Cocks will return to action on Thursday as they welcome in Lakeway Christian Academy. First pitch will be thrown at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.