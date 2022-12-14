COSBY — To this point in the season, both Cosby basketball coaches can pinpoint some level of improvement within their teams.
“We’re improving,” said Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe. “I see individuals improving every game. We practice hard, and it leaks over to the games. Just got to keep building on that confidence.”
Echoed Eagles coach Brian Stewart: “We are right there. We’re making progress.”
But then?
“When you’re not winning," added Stewart, "progress is almost just enough to frustrate you."
And that has been the difference so far this season.
Including Tuesday’s 56-43 win over Claiborne, Lowe’s team has won its past three games.
Granted, the Lady Eagles are not playing wire-to-wire the way Lowe would like.
“We just go into stretches where we take our foot off the gas,” he explained Tuesday. “We can’t do that. Against really good teams, it takes 32 minutes. Tonight we played for about 20.“
Still, those frustrations are not as pronounced when the scoreboard flashes in your favor, or when your top two scorers — Shylee Shelton and Kinley Coggins — are averaging 19 and 16 points, respectively, through the last two games.
When those things are not the case, though — or even if they are, yet you aren’t winning — you have to find answers.
And after his team lost its fifth-straight game on Tuesday night, despite having four players finish in double-figures, that’s exactly what Stewart is trying to do.
But he doesn’t have to look too far to find the a few solutions.
“Tonight, it reached a point late where I looked at us and felt like we looked bothered,” said Stewart on Tuesday. “Then I looked at (Claiborne), and they looked a little more ready for the moment. That’s what we’ve got to do — figure out a way to get ready for those moments.”
Stewart said they may ramp up high-pressure situations in practice to solve the readiness issue.
He also mentioned that the Eagles are still looking for consistent vocal leadership, as well as more intelligence and toughness when the stakes grow higher.
But at its core, the issue may be one that harkens back to last year — back to a 5-23 record that still hangs over the Eagles, even when they are seven games into a new regime.
“Coach Kurry and Coach Lowe made comments that this group doesn’t know how to win,” said Stewart. “If you think back to last year, you can see evidence of that. You can see it this year. We’ve got to figure that stuff out.”
“To them, it probably feels like history is repeating itself,” he added. “It’s not. Because we are further along. They’ve just got to stick with it, and eventually, these guys will figure it out and we’ll be fine.”
Another test will come this Friday, as both Cosby teams look to rid themselves of bitter tastes against David Crockett.
Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6:30, while Stewart’s club will take the floor at approximately 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.