COSBY—The last time Trey Johnson wasn’t the leading scorer for the Cosby Eagles, they suffered a lopsided loss on the road at Greeneville.
While he didn’t lead them in scoring in Saturday’s Region 1-A Quarterfinal, Cosby took care of business.
The Eagles dismantled the fourth-seeded Unaka Rangers out of District 1-A from the opening tip, using a red-hot shooting barrage in the first quarter to elevate them to a 79-58 victory.
“It always helps to come out shooting the ball well,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “We’re in that part of the year when it’s do or die. We’ve come out and prepared all year to win games when we’re not shooting so well, because you never know if it’s going to go or not. Tonight, it was going.”
Cosby advances to the region semifinals for the seventh consecutive season, where it will face Hampton in a rematch of last year’s semifinal matchup that went down to the final seconds.
“No offense to Jellico at all, but I wanted to play Hampton next,” Brooks said. “I know I wanted this rematch, and so did my boys. We’ve been waiting a year on this game. We’ve had that game in our mind for a year now, and I know our boys will be pumped up and ready to play.”
All year long Cosby’s second-year head coach has sought increased offensive production from players outside of Johnson. Although Johnson has averaged over 30 points per game all season, he’s drawn the most attention from opposing defenses.
In their last outing, Johnson had 28 by halftime in the District 2-A Championship game against Hancock County, but was rendered scoreless from the field in the entire second half. That forced Cosby to find production elsewhere.
“We knew all week we were going to prepare for a box-and-1 defense,” Brooks said. “That’s what we got out of Hancock County, and we figured anyone that got their hands on that film would try and do that.”
On Saturday, the Eagles went straight to some of their other options to get them going.
Paxton Coggins headed that effort as the go-to guy for Cosby from the opening tip.
Coggins began the red-hot start by the Eagles, sinking four shots from 3-point range and atoning for the team’s first 12 points.
“We started letting Trey set some screens and force defenses to make a decision between Riley (Galler) in the post or Paxton in the corner,” Brooks said. “They gave up the three, and lucky for us Paxton came out feeling it. We know that’s something he can do.”
Coggins finished the night with a team-high 21 points, all on shots from behind the arc with seven 3-point field goals. He was one of four Cosby players to end the night with double figures in scoring.
“I challenged the guys before tonight’s game,” Brooks said. “We had four finish in double figures, and Hayden finished with nine while getting five or six assists. We knew from the start they were going to have someone in Trey’s hip pocket. His presence, alone, allows other guys to step up and score points like tonight.”
As a team, Cosby sunk six shots from behind the arc in the opening period. They’d finish the night with 12 makes from the perimeter.
Johnson joined in on the fun, sinking a three and putting up eight points in a quick spurt in the middle of the quarter. Corey Askew buried the sixth shortly after. They each finished with 12 points apiece.
Unaka managed to hang around early on despite the way Cosby opened the game. The Rangers were within six, 14-8, after weathering the early scoring spurt.
The Eagles finished the period on an 8-0 run, though, taking a 26-8 lead at the end of one.
Cosby’s run continued three minutes into the second quarter. The Eagles scored eight more without an answer from Unaka, taking a 34-8 lead before the Rangers finally broke their scoreless drought at the free-throw line.
As much damage as the Eagles did from the perimeter in the first, they let their big man go to work in the second.
Riley Galler had 11 points in the quarter, 10 of which came on four baskets in the post. He’d go on to finish the night with 13.
“It’s always big for us when Riley can have nights like this,” Brooks said. “He played with confidence tonight and finished his layups. We came out hitting the three well, but it’s not something you’re going to make all night.
“We had a little bit of a lead in the second, so we wanted to pound it in to Riley. I felt we had a size advantage on the inside and wanted to take advantage of it. Riley came through big time for us.”
With the offense running through him, the Eagles sparked another 8-0 run to lead 44-10 with 1:50 left in the first half, as they outscored Unaka 30-2 during a run that began in the middle of the first period.
Unaka would be held to just nine points on two field goals in the second, as Cosby carried a 50-17 advantage into the half.
Joseph Slagle gave the Rangers a lift, burying six 3-pointers in the third. Cosby hadn’t slowed down, though, as it still led 65-31 with 1:50 left in the frame. Unaka got the margin under 30 before the end of the third, but still trailed 69-39 with eight minutes left to play.
Slagle finished the night as Unaka’s leading scorer with 29 points and nine 3-point field goals.
With the game in hand going into the fourth, the floor was mostly occupied by underclassmen for the Eagles for the duration of the final eight minutes.
While Unaka closed the gap, it wouldn’t come close to mounting a comeback. Cosby closed out the win by 21 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round against Hampton.
“We’re going to have to get to work before Tuesday,” Brooks said. “We’re going to have to have a good game plan. (Hampton) is very well-coached and a physical group. I think we’re a lot more physical than we were a year ago, though.
“We’ve really emphasized the weight room, and it was all because of that loss last year. We’ve got to have a good practice on Monday, and come back and execute on Tuesday.”
Cosby and Hampton will tip of the Region 1-A Semifinal round at Cosby High School with a 7 p.m. tip.
