Taylor Halcomb’s first season with the Cosby High volleyball program will be a memorable one, for sure.
On Tuesday the Lady Eagles completed the season sweep of Jellico, topping the Lady Blue Devils in straight sets, 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-20). The win secures the No. 2 seed for next week’s District 2-A Tournament for Cosby.
It’s been a challenging year from start-to-finish for Halcomb and the Lady Eagles, but they’re carrying momentum with them into the most important part of the year.
Cosby closes the regular season at Tennessee School for the Deaf on Thursday, and will open district tournament play at Jellico next week. The Lady Eagles will play the host school, with the winner advancing to the championship match and securing a spot in the Region 1-A Tournament the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.