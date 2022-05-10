JEFFERSON CITY—The final score of Cocke County’s game against Grainger County wasn’t indicative of how the game was actually played. The Grizzlies would defeat the Fighting Cocks 10-0, but the win wasn’t as decisive as it may seem.
Monday’s second round of the 3A District 2 tournament was played at Carson-Newman University. Cocke County matched Grainger out for out in the early going as freshman Trent Leas toed the rubber for the Fighting Cocks against Hunter Smith.
Cocke County looked to be making headway in a scoreless game in the top of the fourth inning. Freshman Taylos Thomas led off with a single, the first hit of the game for the Big Red. Zeke Cortez would hit into a fielder’s choice to wipe Thomas off the bases and give the Grizzlies their second out of the inning.
Freshman Sway Holt would draw a walk to put runners at first and second for CCHS senior Chandler Gregg. Gregg led the team with 14 RBIs during the regular season and was looking to add to his total.
Gregg blooped a ball into short left field that was corralled by Grainger shortstop and Virginia Tech commit, Brady Smith, for the final out of the inning.
The wheels came off for Cocke County in the bottom half as Grainger would plate six runs on three hits. Grainger would capitalize on an error and four walks in the inning. The big hit came off the bat of Grainger’s Ian Dortch.
His three-run double would chase Leas from the game and bring Dylan Jackson to the mound for Cocke County. Jackson would get the final out of the inning on a pop fly to center field.
Even though the final score wasn’t in Cocke County’s favor, head coach Andy Chrisman was proud of how his players battled the top team in the district.
“I’m really proud of our guys. They went toe to toe and it was 0-0 going into the bottom of the fourth against the top seed in the league,” he said. “It seemed like they got some two out hits in the fourth where they put up the six spot. I think at least five of the six came with two outs. We just could never seem to get those two out hits.
“We had runners on, and we left several, but we had pretty good approaches at the plate for the most part. We just didn’t get the two out knocks like they did.”
The Grizzlies would add a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth without recording a hit. They would walk the game off in the bottom of the sixth with a single to take the 10-0 win.
The loss moved Cocke County into a must win game against Claiborne County. The Big Red defeated the Bulldogs 6-4 in the opening round of the tournament. Claiborne defeated Cherokee High School to stay alive with one loss.
Chrisman praised the effort of his young starters who he hopes can help the team continue their postseason run. He said their inexperience has gone by the wayside as they continue to improve game after game.
“We only had four hits in the game but three of those four hits were from freshmen. Two of the three guys we pitched on the mound today were freshmen as well. These guys have grown up and aren’t really freshmen anymore.
“They’ve bought in and worked hard to put themselves in a position to be successful. We’re excited about tomorrow and what we can do with these guys. I think they’re playing as well as they’re capable of playing, and we have to get the two out hits we didn’t get today.
Cocke County will roll out senior starter Bryce Click in the do or die scenario. The pressure will rest squarely on his shoulders if the Big Red hopes to continue postseason play. Chrisman said a spot in the region tournament is still within reach for this team.
“We’ll have our best guy on the mound and if he can win that one we have a puncher's chance at going to region. You have to win two before you lose two after getting that first one. That’s certainly still our goal and within reach. We’ll see how things shake out and give them our best shot tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.