COSBY—Coming into the season, the Cosby Eagles pieced together a schedule with the intent to challenge them for the moments they can expect to face in the postseason.
On Monday, they not only got a postseason-like challenge, but an atmosphere that rivaled that of one they can expect once tournament play begins.
Despite taking charge of the game and leading early, mid-game falters put Cosby behind going into the fourth. Although it rallied, a late shot in the final seconds sunk them in a 55-52 loss against Class AA power Elizabethton.
“We showed a lot of resiliency and guts late in this game,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “But we did things in the middle that cost us. I felt we just got out-hustled all night. I felt like this was one of the worst games we’ve played this season, and it had little to do with what Elizabethton did.”
Cosby (3-4) fought back from a 7-point deficit with just over four minutes remaining, and tied Elizabethton (3-2) with just under two minutes to play.
The Eagles held the Cyclones scoreless in their comeback bid for roughly four minutes, and had opportunities to put in the go-ahead basket over the final 1:54. Most of those chances rimmed out, though, setting up Elizabethton for the eventual game winner.
The Cyclones fired a timeout with 20 seconds left, and put the ball in the hands of Jake Roberts.
Roberts took the inbounds, worked across the face of Cosby’s defense in the halfcourt, and double-clutched a pull-up jumper from 3-points range from the right wing that found the bottom of the net with seven seconds left.
The Eagles would have no answer.
Cosby turned the ball over on the next possession, allowing the Cyclones to escape the Eagles’ Nest with the 3-point victory.
“We did so much to ourselves to lose this game,” Brooks said. “We had silly turnovers. Couldn’t control the ball and missed a ton of bunnies at the rim. Our goal was to use our size and go inside in the second half, but we couldn’t seem to convert.”
Roberts led a trio of Cyclones that reached double figures in scoring with a team-high 17 points. Brayden Phillips finished with 14, and William Willocks poured in 11 more for Elizabethton.
Trey Johnson was Cosby’s leading scorer with 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Hayden Green’s 12-point outing, as the sophomore transfer from Cocke County continues to show progress since joining the Eagles over the offseason.
“He’s definitely getting more comfortable in his role and with this team,” Brooks said. “We haven’t emphasized him needing to score more, but it’s still good to see that progression out of him and the way he’s becoming more involved in the offense.”
The Eagles jumped out to an 8-2 lead, and maintained its advantage for a 12-4 lead midway through the first.
Cosby led by as much as 10 before Elizabethton began to eat into its lead, getting back within seven before the Eagles closed the first period with a layup by Johnson to lead 22-13 going into the second quarter.
Shaden O’dell buried a pair of 3-pointers, and Johnson put up 10 points in the opening frame to help the Eagles dash out to an early lead. O’dell finished the night with nine points, all on three 3-pointers.
Foul trouble plagued the Eagles by the second quarter, as four of its starters and one of its main players that rotates in from the bench picked up their second fouls early in the frame.
As Cosby had to go young and reach deep into its bench, Elizabethton took full advantage of the Eagles’ vulnerabilities.
The Cyclones worked Cosby’s lead down to five in the first minute of the second period. With 4:25 left in the first half they were within two of the Eagles’ lead, as Cosby was held to just a single made basket from the field through the first four minutes of the second.
Missed shots weren’t Cosby’s only enemy on the offensive end to start the second quarter. The Eagles struggled with possession, turning the ball over on most of its possessions and allowed Elizabethton to find points on run outs in transition.
“I felt we were lucky to only be down by two at the half,” Brooks said. “Foul trouble certainly attributed to that. A lot of the turnovers we had were just us trying to simply gather the ball and having it bubble out of our hands. Just stuff we don’t normally do.”
As a result, the Cyclones held their first lead of the night, 25-24, with 3:38 left in the second, as they continued on with a 12-2 run to overtake Cosby’s lead.
Elizabethton had outscored Cosby 15-2 before the Eagles found their second made field goal of the frame with 2:50 left in the first half.
Cosby came back to tie the game at 28-all, but trailed 30-28 going into the half.
A Green layup in transition knotted the game at 30-30 with 6:45 left in the third, but Elizabethton answered on its next trip down the floor to reclaim the lead.
The Cyclones scored six unanswered to lead 36-30 with 4:18 left in the third.
Cosby answered with back-to-back buckets from Green and O’dell to get back within one of the lead. Despite keeping it close, the Eagles could never take the lead back before the end of the third. They trailed 44-41 going into the fourth.
The Eagles got stops to open the fourth, but couldn’t find a basket to cut the deficit to one, or take the lead. Instead, the Cyclones finally knocked down a 3-pointer to double their lead to six with just over six minutes left in the fourth.
Cosby’s struggles to score continued, as Elizabethton extended its lead to seven with just under four minutes remaining.
Green got one to fall after attacking the rim, through contact, which cut the margin down to four, 52-48, with 3:06 to go. Johnson got a steal and went to the line on the ensuing possession, cutting the Cyclones lead down to two with 2:55 left.
As Johnson continued to attack the rim and draw contact, he knocked down the tying free-throws with 1:54 left.
Neither team could pull ahead over the next minute-and-a-half, leaving the game in the balance in the final 20 seconds.
Elizabethton had possession with 50 seconds remaining, and worked the clock down to 20.8 seconds to go before firing a timeout to draw up a play. That play went to Roberts, who made good on his team’s confidence in him to come out and make a play for them.
Roberts’ 3-ball put the Cyclones ahead 55-52 with seven seconds left, which was enough to get Elizabethton out of the Cosby hills with a victory.
“There’s still positives to take away from this game, I just don’t feel many of them right now,” Brooks said. “We fought hard tonight, and I know our guys will never quit. That’s certainly a positive. I’m eager to watch the film to see if there were some other things we did well that we can build off of.”
Cosby dips back into District 2-A action to end the week on Friday with a trip to Greenback, which gets it set for the upcoming holiday break.
The Eagles and Cherokees are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. Friday night.
