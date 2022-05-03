A barrage of offense and a solid all-around showing on the mound led No. 1/1 Tennessee past Alabama A&M, 14-1, on a record-setting night Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols (41-4) hit five home runs on the night, pushing their season total to 108. That surpasses the previous single-season program record of 107 that was set in 1998 (56 games).
Jordan Beck, Kyle Booker, Blake Burke, Ethan Payne and Logan Steenstra all went yard for UT in the win, giving the Big Orange their sixth game of five or more home runs this season. Beck led the way with four RBIs for the Vols despite recording just two at-bats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.