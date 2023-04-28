NEWPORT — On Tuesday night, Cocke County soccer coach James Groat posed a simple question to Jeferson Cervellon: “Do you want to stay in and break the record?”
Cervellon, who had notched a hat trick in the first half to to help CCHS reach a 7-0 lead over Claiborne, nodded emphatically.
Near the end of the first half, he had tied the previous record for goals in a single season — which, per the TSSAA website, was set by Seymour’s Fredrik Bergman at 44 in 2013.
But Cervellon was not yet aware of that information or the statewide impact it carried
He just wanted to play.
“Okay,” said Groat to the freshman. “But don’t get hurt.”
Cervellon did not.
Still, history did not come quickly or easily, as Cervellon took two close attempts with his right foot — each one off the mark.
The misses seemed to increase his frustration, as he knew how close he had come on each shot.
Finally, at 7:15 p.m. ET on April 25, 2023, Cervellon went a different route and used his left foot to rifle a kick between two defenders.
The ball took off like a missile, slid underneath the diving Seymour goalie’s right arm and found the back of the net for an 8-0 Cocke County lead.
It was Cervellon’s fourth goal of the game, putting him at 45 goals on the season.
After another CCHS goal had given the Fighting Cocks a mercy-ruled 9-0 win, Cervellon ducked and laughed as teammates chased after him with the water cooler — a fitting celebration for the new state record holder for most goals in a single season.
“It’s awesome because he’s a freshman, but I love the fact that he’s a team player,” said Groat, who noted that he will send the information to the TSSAA at the end of this week. “In my opinion, it’s not just his record, but it’s the team’s record because he had some assists with it too.
“It’s a great accomplishment, a great season. We know our work ain’t finished — I’m proud of him and his effort and I’m glad he’s a part of this team.“
That team has embraced Cervellon too, with a couple players jokingly asking for autographs after the buzzer had sounded.
The only problem?
Through the water, the autograph requests and even the goal itself, Cervellon did not know exactly what record he had been chasing.
“I think he thought it was to pass me as all time leading scorer,” said CCHS senior Anthony Steinbacher with a chuckle. “Which he has now, obviously.”
“I didn’t really think about it or know what it was,” added Cervellon of the state record, with Steinbacher translating. “I’m happy, I’m happy. I can’t believe it.”
“Now,” added Steinbacher with a glance, “he knows.”
The exchange showcased their relationship, which has existed since last fall when Steinbacher met Cervellon in the English as a Second Language room.
“I was going by, seeing if anyone wanted to play soccer,” explained Steinbacher. “I told Coach Groat about him, then we went out to the armory and had a lot of pick-up games there. So I was like, ‘Wow, this guy is really good.’
“I’ve had a special relationship with him. It means a lot to see him score and break the record. It’s good for him and his family, but it’s also good for CCHS.”
Their bond has grown this spring, with Steinbacher helping Cervellon in any way he could since the 15-year-old arrived in Newport from Honduras last summer.
“I’m thankful to him for helping me with everything since I’ve gotten here,” said Cervellon. “With everything I’ve needed. (Steinbacher) has been here for me with soccer, with translating, with taking me home and other stuff. Practice times, everything.”
So thankful was Cervellon that, before they walked away, he asked for a picture with Steinbacher to commemorate the moment and their relationship.
Within that picture, though, one can also see another driving force behind Cervellon’s accomplishments.
On the white Nike shirt he wore under his No. 14 jersey, Cervellon had scrawled nine words in Spanish: “Este gol va dedicado para mi segundo Padre Danny.”
Translation: This goal is dedicated for my second father Danny.
It was a nod to Danny Martinez, Cervellon’s uncle, who left Honduras almost two decades ago — three years before his nephew would be born — and who has since embraced Cervellon with open arms since he moved to the United States.
“I came to this country 18 years ago, and he said his dream was to come here to know me,” said Martinez of Cervellon on Tuesday. “Because I didn’t know him when I left Honduras.”
“He’s really quiet,” added Martinez of his nephew. “But we’ve tried to get a better relationship. We do a lot of fun things to try to keep him happy — fishing, go to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.”
Aside from keeping his nephew fed and entertained, Martinez has also been the link between Cervellon and his immediate family back in Honduras.
“He calls me every game,” said Martinez of his older brother, Cervellon’s father. “We talk on the phone like, ‘He got another one!’
“He’s excited about him and he’s got a good future here. That boy is something else, man.“
So on Tuesday night, when Cervellon found out about what he had actually accomplished, he was certainly excited.
But he seemed even happier to be able to honor the people who helped him reach this point — not just Steinbacher or Martinez, but those who could not see his 45th goal in person.
“I think they would be really proud,” he said. “My dad, my mom and my sisters, they have supported me a lot. Especially my dad. He got me focused on soccer.”
