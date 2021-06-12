NEWPORT—For many high school athletes, the process of finding a place to play at the next level can be one of the most daunting tasks they’ll take on off the field.
That wasn’t the case for Cocke County softball’s Sydney Cameron, though.
Before beginning her final season in a CCHS Lady Red uniform, Cameron had her next destination already set. She signed with UVA-Wise, locking in her new home to continue her softball career.
“This is a day I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl,” Cameron said. “I’ve always wanted to play in college, and UVA-Wise has always stuck out because it’s near my mom’s side of the family. The coaches there are amazing and will push me where I need to be.”
