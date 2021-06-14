KNOXVILLE—An offensive explosion highlighted by six total home runs and a six-run fifth inning led No. 2 Tennessee to a 15-6 win over No. 14 LSU Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, earning the Vols a trip to the College World Series for the first time in 16 years.
The Vols' trip to Omaha for the College World Series marks just the fifth time in program history and first time since 2005. The victory also gives UT 50 wins on the season—just the third time in program history that Tennessee has reached that plateau and first time since 1995.
Tennessee's 15-run output stands as its most ever in a super regional game. The Vols' NCAA Tournament program record six home runs came from five different players, as Jake Rucker (two), Connor Pavolony, Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Evan Russell all went deep.
