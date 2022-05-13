COSBY—The season came to an emotional end for the Eagles Tuesday afternoon as they fell to Hancock County 15-5. Five seniors played their final high school game and final game on The Hill at Cosby High School.
Tuesday’s game was also the last for head coach Justin Hite, who announced his resignation at season’s end in early April. Cosby finished the regular season with a district record of 4-2, which gave them the two seed in the tournament.
Home field advantage did little to help Cosby who was outscored 27-12 over two games in the tournament. Errors plagued the Eagles once again leading to a deficit they were unable to overcome. Hite gave his team one last speech before many left the field for the final time. He said he was proud of the team’s effort in spite of the outcome on the field.
“I’m proud of these guys. They’ve fought, they’ve battled and faced ungodly amounts of adversity this year. I told these seniors that I know that feeling. I’ve experienced it as a player, knowing it’s over and it’s a hard pill to swallow. They bought in from the first day I walked in here and for that I’ll forever be grateful to them. I told them they will forever be my guys whether they like it or not."
Hancock took the fight to the Eagles early on putting eight runs on the board in just over two innings. Senior Dillon Huff was the unfortunate recipient of their aggression as he was given the nod to start the game against the Indians.
Huff would be chased from the game after giving up only three earned runs. Cosby would have nine errors in the game, which all but sealed their fate. Hite said it’s difficult to stop a landslide once it's begun.
“We come out tight and this is one of those situations, and I know this sounds crazy, but I hated being the home team. I would have liked to go up and swing the bats first. We got the first out in the inning and one thing happens that snowballs. I knew we weren’t going to lay down. Their pitchers kept us off balance but we were able to battle back. The error bug bit us a few times again but that’s baseball.”
Cosby would find a way to battle, much like they have all season when facing a deficit. Peyton Raines secured Cosby’s first hit, which was followed by singles from Ivy Poe and Danny Shelton. The first runs for the Eagles would come across the plate in the third inning on a Brad Warden double.
Cosby would add three more to their total in the fifth before Hancock’s Brady Swiney closed the game with a strikeout.
Hite stressed all season long that winning is the goal between the lines, but the overall mission is to develop young men that will go on to do great things in the community. He feels like that task has been accomplished as he steps away from the program he has led for four years.
“I’ve got some seniors that are going to be good men in this community. Nobody wants to win more than me, but if chasing high school wins is the highlight of your life, you’ve failed,” he said.
“We have guys that are going to be good husbands, fathers and workers for this community. That’s ultimately what you want your legacy to be, is that you left something better than you found it. The person that gets this job next year will have some underclassmen that will compete."
Hite’s successor has not been named as of yet, but he knows the next individual that coaches the team will have the full support of the fanbase and administration at Cosby High School. He thanked them all one last time for giving him the privilege to lead the program that needed new direction four years ago.
“This is a great community that supports you and gets behind you. I’ve met some of the finest people here that I’ve ever met in my 38 years on this earth. I just want to say thank you to them and the administration for allowing me to be the coach at Cosby.”
Cosby finished the season with an overall record of 7-16. The 2021 season saw Cosby total eight wins and finish in third place in the district. That was the highest win total since the 2015 season when Cosby finished with a 10-16 record.
