Throughout this season, Cocke County baseball has preached the same message regarding its revamped hitting philosophy: “Trust the process.”
After CCHS started clicking last week, that process was rewarded en masse through two straight games this weekend.
On Friday night, CCHS took down Unaka 22-1 in five innings, out-hitting the Rangers 11-2.
24 hours later, the Fighting Cocks beat Cosby in similar fashion — 20-0 in five innings, with 11 more hits and a 12-run third inning.
Peyton Raines took the loss for the Eagles, while Isaac Dorsey clinched the win in a no-hitter for the Big Red.
“I think it’s good for the guys to finally see some fruits of their labor,“ said CCHS coach Andy Chrisman, “because they have put in the work.”
Now, Chrisman said that Cocke County’s key going forward will be to stick to that offensive process, regardless of the results that may come with it.
“You’ve just got to be consistent and bring it every day,” he continued. “The process doesn’t change — you don’t want to get too high or too low. Make sure your approach is as good as it can be, and we just try to focus on having quality at-bats.
“You separate yourself from the result a little bit, because you can do everything right and get out or do everything wrong and get a hit. So when you take the focus back to barreling something up or having a quality at-bat, that’s what we want to focus on.”
Aside from its hitting success, Cocke County also experienced a bit of history on the mound given Dorsey’s no-hitter.
And there was even a unique backstory to go with it.
“There was a parent that stopped me and Coach Ramsey at Unaka on the way out the door, and you kind of worry about that at first,” said Chrisman. “But the parent thanked us and said, ‘Your players didn’t make fun of us, even when you were killing us. You guys were classy in the way you did it.’
“So on Saturday before the (Cosby) game, I told the team what that parent had said and told them I was really proud of the way they handled themselves. And Dorsey was the one who spoke up as a senior and said, ‘We’ve been on the other side of that and know how it feels to get beaten really badly. We would treat people the way we want to be treated.’”
After his statement, Dorsey proceeded to hold Cosby to zero hits — the first no-hitter of his career and the second in Chrisman’s 13-year Cocke County tenure.
“It was like the game rewarded him in a way,” explained Chrisman. “From a physical standpoint, he pounded the strike zone, was locating his curve ball, he had everything working.
“Isaac has played a lot for four years, and he’s put himself in position to reap those rewards offensively and as a pitcher.”
Cocke County will look to continue “reaping those rewards” — both on the mound and at the plate — when it travels The King’s Academy on Thursday and Northview Academy on Friday at 6 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.
“I am anxious,” added Chrisman, “to see how we do with that.”
