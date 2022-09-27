CCHS XC 1

Cocke County senior Jenna Pittman, pictured, runs on a wet Saturday at Bristol Cross in Bristol, Tenn.

 Submitted

The Cocke County cross country team has kept its pace throughout this season, expounding on several personal records.

The team ran at Panther Creek State Park last Thursday as part of the Harrier Invitational. Elijah Wise led the boys at 10th place with a time of 20:57, while Noah Caughran finished 16th at 21:46.

