CCHS cross country expounds on previous success By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Sep 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cocke County senior Jenna Pittman, pictured, runs on a wet Saturday at Bristol Cross in Bristol, Tenn. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cocke County cross country team has kept its pace throughout this season, expounding on several personal records.The team ran at Panther Creek State Park last Thursday as part of the Harrier Invitational. Elijah Wise led the boys at 10th place with a time of 20:57, while Noah Caughran finished 16th at 21:46.Hannah Suggs, the only girl running, finished at 33:47.The team also ran in an event in Bristol on Saturday, tromping through the wet grass at the Bristol Cross.Jenna Pittman finished second in the small school division and fifth overall, notching a time of 20:26.Evan Miller finished at 19:39, while Wise notched a time of 20:04. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Cross Country Sport Elijah Wise Invitational Boys Jenna Pittman Hannah Suggs Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.