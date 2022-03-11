COSBY—The Cosby Lady Eagles will rely heavily upon their younger players when 2022 softball season gets underway on Monday. Last season was very successful for the team after they finished the year with a 14-8 record and second place finish in the district tournament.
Head coach Mike Bryant will be looking to fill the roles left by starters Daycee Weeks, Lauren Ford and Leia Groat. He hopes to find consistency from others when filling those roster spots.
“We are going to be very young and only have two seniors on the team,” Bryant said. “Most of the starting lineup will consist of underclassmen. We will have to move players around some early in the year to see where the best fits are. The sooner we are able to get those positions set the better off we will be.”
Returning to the lineup card for the 2022 season will be Reese Michaels, Shylee Weeks, Olivia Hicks and Kylee Cornwell. Bryant hopes freshman newcomer Chloe Hance can find a way to contribute in her first year under his tutelage.
“We lost three good seniors last year that we have to find replacements for and also had a couple of players that decided to play other travel sports,” Bryant said. “We need to find about four players that can contribute quickly, how soon we are able to do this is the main concern of the coaching staff at this time.”
The competition has been fierce as the underclassmen look to gain a starting spot come opening day. Bryant said his senior and junior leaders have meshed well with their younger counterparts. He hopes that leads to success on the diamond.
“We have 19 girls on the team, and we have several JV games scheduled to help get some of the younger girls more game experience,” Bryant said. The exciting thing is that we have several girls competing hard for those three to four starting spots.
“I am also excited because all the girls are competing at practice, and the older more experienced players are really encouraging and helping the younger ones. This group really seems to like each other. How far we will go I don’t know, but I hope this time in April we are still having the same type of atmosphere.”
The Lady Eagles finished play is 1A District 2 with a 5-4 record last year. This season promises to be another up hill climb as teams within Cosby’s district have improved. Bryant said his team has a do what it takes “DWIT” mentality as they prepare for the 33 game grind of the regular season.
“I think our biggest challenge is going to be offensively, especially in the district. Washburn has a great pitcher, probably one of the best in the state in Tori Coffman. She will be a challenge for our younger hitters for sure, or any hitter for that matter!
"Hancock County is also on the rise, and they had a freshman heavy team last year that gave us a fit in both games, so I expect the same this season. Our biggest hurdle will be when we get knocked down, how will we respond?
"I think we will get up, dust ourselves off and go at it again. One of the things we have been talking about every day is “DWIT” (Do What It Takes), do what it takes to get on base, do what it takes to advance to the next base to score, do what it takes to stop every ball, do what it takes to get the out! We have been doing it in practice, now we must keeping it going during the season.”
The Lady Eagles will open the season on the road against Gatlinburg-Pittman this Monday, March 11 at 5:30. Their home opener will follow on Tuesday as they welcome in West High School from Knoxville. First pitch in that game is also scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.