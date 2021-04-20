COSBY—The Cosby Eagles are trying to get back into a rhythm after a lengthy stall in their schedule with some midseason postponements.
Through the first three innings, it looked as though they'd shaken off some of the rust. The last four wouldn't continue in their favor.
Cosby led by four runs going into the fourth, but thanks to a five-run fifth inning out of the Washburn Pirates the Eagles lost the lead and never recovered in a 17-8 loss to their district foe on Monday.
"We're still at a point where we let things snowball when they go wrong," Cosby coach Justin Hite said. "We had Washburn where we wanted them, and Dillon Huff gave us every opportunity to win. He pitched a heck of a game. We just found a way to give it away."
Cosby (1-6, 0-3 District 2-A) had six hits and seven RBIs. Brad Warden led the team with a 2-for-4 effort with three RBIs.
"Warden's been swinging the bat well for us," Hite said. "I feel like we had some good approaches at the plate from everyone. We weren't chasing a lot of pitches and made their guys work a bit."
Washburn scored the bulk of its runs off of field errors and general mistakes from Cosby's defense.
The Eagles had miscues all over the field that proved costly in the end of Monday's district bout.
"Errors here and there, not holding runners on base, I felt like we played on our heels tonight," Hite said. "We were great, early, but we gave them extra outs. And the law of averages says if you do that they'll eventually push runs across.
"We come out and had a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first, something we've been needing for a while. We built off that, but then something bad happens and we never recover. Sometimes I feel like we just wait on something bad to happen instead of going out and making the routine plays."
Cosby and Huff retired the side in order to start the game, and went to the bottom half of the first scoring four runs to hold an early 4-0 lead.
Huff had an RBI double to get the first run across. Warden added an extra-base hit of his own, a 2-RBI grounder hit hard into center field, to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
Doyne Calina brought in the fourth run on a bases-loaded walk.
"It was good to get a crooked number up there in the first," Hite said. "That gave us something to build on. But we also can't be complacent with getting a lead. We've got to keep our foot on the gas and not give it up."
Washburn pushed a pair of runs across in the top of the third with a two-out, two-RBI shot lined into center to get on the board. Cosby responded in the botto half with a bases-loaded walk for Dominic Cowles, and an RBI single grounded into left by Warden.
The Pirates brought in a run in the fourth, and got out of a bases loaded situation with just one out in the bottom half of the frame to keep it a 6-3 game.
They continued to make gains in the fifth, scoring five runs with two of them coming off mistakes by the Eagles.
"Some of these issues will get worked out with more and more reps," Hite said. "I scheduled light early in the year because we're limited with our pitching. I've packed in these next few weeks on the schedule. I feel like I've called every coach from Johnson City to Memphis."
Washburn scored six more in the sixth, and added three insurance runs in the seventh to come away with the nine-run victory.
"We're going in the right direction compared to where we were when we started the year," Hite said. "It's just a list of things we still have to improve on, and it starts with me. First and foremost, we've got to fix our mindset to move forward."
