Thursday was just the night kids around the county had been waiting over two months for.
That was evident enough with high-scoring performances from the likes of Hannah Strange, Donovan Ramsey and Haydin McMahan, among others, who each played large roles in leading their teams to victory on Thursday.
Since having the season placed on hold in early November, Thursday marked the return to play for the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Association, as eight of its teams were in action in the season resumption.
Bridgeport and Parrottsville each took care of business with sweeps on the night, while Northwest split contests with Del Rio, and Edgemont swapped victories with Centerview on the night.
The league’s resumed season continues on Monday with another full slate of games. Edgemont will be on the road at Del Rio, while Northwest makes a trip to Smoky Mountain. Bridgeport will host Parrottsville, and Grassy Fork will host Cosby.
All games on Monday are set for 6 p.m. tip-offs.
DEL RIO 42, NORTHWEST 26 (GIRLS)
Del Rio’s Hannah Strange was certainly eager to return to play on Thursday night.
She come out with an overwhelming 37-point effort to lead the Lady Trojans to a 42-26 road win over the Northwest Lady Patriots in the league’s return to action, Thursday evening.
Jacee Smith served as Northwest’s leading scorer, as she posted a team-high 15 points for the Lady Patriots.
Del Rio come out strong, taking a 17-4 lead after the first quarter. Northwest fought back in the second, but still trailed 24-11 at the half.
Strange, who had 21 points in the first half, continued her scoring onslaught with 10 more points in the third, helping lift the Lady Trojans to a 34-19 lead going into the fourth.
By the time the final period started, the damage had already been done. Del Rio had a large enough lead to hold on for the final six minutes and claim a 16-point victory in the league’s return to play.
DEL RIO (42): Hannah Strange 37, Layla Bradly 2, Naudia Fleming 2, Maylee Crum 1.
NORTHWEST (26): Jacee Smith 15, Jordan Smith 7, Carrina McCarthy 3, Faith Robertson 1.
NORTHWEST 61, DEL RIO 8 (BOYS)
The Northwest Patriots faced little resistance in their quest to remain unbeaten on Thursday night.
Dominant in every facet of the game, the Patriots raced out to an early lead en route to a 61-8 victory over the Del Rio Trojans.
Benito Torres led a trio of scorers that reached double figures, posting a game-high 18 points. Leo Campos Nuci and David Carver each followed with 14 points apiece.
Del Rio was led in scoring by Eli Roberts, who finished with six points.
Northwest raced out to an early 16-3 lead by the end of the first, and turned in a 31-8 lead by the half.
Its three leading scorers, Torres, Campos Nuci and Carver all combined for 25 points by the intermission.
The second half belonged entirely to Northwest, as it put the finishing touches on its third victory of the season.
Holding Del Rio scoreless the rest of the way, the Patriots led 46-8 at the end of the third before finishing the night with a 53-point victory.
NORTHWEST (61): Benito Torres 18, Leo Campos Nuci 14, David Carver 14, Donovan Campos Nuci 9, Cornelio Campos Nuci 4, Jacob Belcher 2.
DEL RIO (8): Eli Roberts 6, Elijah Hembree 2.
CENTERVIEW 30, EDGEMONT 19 (GIRLS)
Dominant in their return to the floor, the Centerview Lady Falcons used a strong first-half showing to lift them to a 30-19 victory over the Edgemont Lady Panthers on Thursday.
Led by a 12-point effort from Mason McMahan, the Lady Falcons had two finish in double figures in scoring. Abby Zajac also notched double figures with an 11-point showing. Edgemont was led by Kate Watson with eight points.
Centerview opened the game with 11 points unanswered through the entirety of the first quarter, and went into the half carrying a 24-4 lead.
Defensively, the Lady Falcons didn’t surrender a single made shot from the field through the entire first half on Thursday.
Watson, who had half of Edgemont’s first-half points, notched all six of its points to start the second half, helping the Lady Panthers keep pace with Centerview in the third. The Lady Falcons still maintained a 20-point lead going into the fourth, leading 30-10.
Edgemont held Centerview scoreless in the final frame, but it was too late for a comeback. The Lady Panthers had all nine of the points scored in the frame, but it was the Lady Falcons that still came away with an 11-point win.
CENTERVIEW (30): Mason McMahan 12, Abby Zajac 11, Kylie Vinson 4, Cadence Phillips 3.
EDGEMONT (19): Kate Watson 8, Kenley Jones 5, Lakelyn Fowler 3, Destiny Holt 2, Tierra Denton 1.
EDGEMONT 42, CENTERVIEW 20 (BOYS)
A 2-month layoff didn’t slow down the league-leading Edgemont Panthers.
In their return to play on Thursday night, the Panthers took care of business with a 42-20 victory over the Centerview Falcons.
Haydin McMahan led all scorers with 23 points for the Panthers. Ethan Hurley served as Centerivew’s leading scorer with eight points.
Edgemont took a 9-2 lead at the end of the opening period, and opened its advantage up to a 24-10 lead at the half. McMahan had 14 of his game-high total by the intermission.
The Panthers’ continued to control the game in the second half, pushing their lead to a 38-15 advantage, as they went on to close out the final six minutes and secure a 22-point victory in the league’s return to play.
EDGEMONT (42): Haydin McMahan 23, Jerome Cofield 6, Tyson Sutton 6, Nate Shults 4, Cooper Chambers 3.
CENTERVIEW (20): Ethan Hurley 8, Brady Calfee 7, Ethan McCracken 3, Logan Helton 2.
BRIDGEPORT 42, COSBY 12 (GIRLS)
The resumption of the season got off to the exact start the Bridgeport Lady Rockets had hoped for.
Darting out to a large, early lead, the Lady Rockets pounced on the Cosby Lady Eagles for a 42-12 win on the road on Thursday.
Madylyn Bible led Bridgeport in scoring with a game-high 14 points. She was joined in double figures by Hannah Linderman with 12 points.
Allie Ottinger and Destiny O’Dell each co-led the Lady Eagles in scoring with five points apiece.
Bridgeport held a 13-2 lead after the first quarter, which it turned into a 19-6 lead at the half.
Limiting Cosby’s production on the offensive end, the Lady Rockets held the Lady Eagles to just two field goals in the first half, and would only give up one more in the second half.
With its defense answering the bell, Bridgeport pushed its lead to a 19-point, 28-9 advantage by the end of the third.
The Lady Rockets had their most potent scoring performance come in the final six minutes, as they put the finishing touches on a 30-point win on the road on Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT (42): Madylyn Bible 14, Hannah Linderman 12, Vanessa Diaz 8, Kenadee Langford 6, Mattise Bible 2.
COSBY (12): Allie Ottinger 5, Destiny O’Dell 5, Aden Heatherly 1, Ella Hicks 1.
BRIDGEPORT 41, COSBY 27 (BOYS)
With a strong start to the night, the Bridgeport Rockets were able to hold off the Cosby Eagles for a 41-27 road win on Thursday.
Leading Bridgeport in its return to play was Devonte Wigfall, who finished the night with a game-high 14 points. Ethan Cardwell led the Eagles in scoring with 10 points.
The Rockets opened the game with an 18-4 lead at the end of the first, and carried a commanding 29-6 advantage into the half. Wigfall had 10 by the intermission, as he and Karson Manning combined for 19 first-half points for the Rockets.
Bridgeport’s scoring slowed in the second half, while Cosby picked up the pace.
The Eagles got back within 19 of the lead in the third, but still trailed 35-16 going into the fourth.
Cosby sunk of flurry of threes in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough to overcome its first-half deficit. Instead, Bridgeport managed its advantage down the stretch to cap off a 14-point win on the road.
BRIDGEPORT (41): Devonte Wigfall 14, Karson Manning 9, Cornelius Carr 6, Raeshon Palmer 6, Hayden Smith 4, Zander Ball 2.
COSBY (27): Ethan Cardwell 10, Jason Federighi 5, Caden Henderson 4, Dusty Lane 4, Canyin Gray 2, Payton Young 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 57, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 5 (GIRLS)
Thursday night’s return to action went according to plan for the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts.
Adding to the win column as the last unbeaten girls team in the league, the Lady Parrotts were dominant in a 57-5 victory over the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears on Thursday.
Adisen McNealy led the Lady Parrotts in scoring with 15 points, as 10 different players posted scoring figures for Parrottsville. Alyssa Susalla led the Lady Bears with four points.
The Lady Parrotts opened the game with a 20-point effort, taking a 20-2 lead into the second. By half, their lead extended to a 38-2 lead after holding Smoky Mountain scoreless in the second quarter.
The Lady Bears were back on the board in third, while also holding Parrottsville to just two points to start the second half. However, the Lady Parrotts still held a commanding 40-5 lead going into the fourth.
In the final six minutes, Parrottsville returned in control. Scoring 17 unanswered points to close out the night, the Lady Parrotts put the finishing touches on a 52-point win at home.
PARROTTSVILLE (57): Adisen McNealy 15, Brooklyn Clevenger 9, Blakelyn Clevenger 6, Javin Campbell 6, Abby Niethammer 5, Cee Gee McNealy 4, Hailee Hartsell 4, Kate Kickliter 4, Mallory Nease 2, Georgia Knight 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (5): Alyssa Susalla 4, Kassie Davis 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 60, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 20 (BOYS)
Despite keeping it close early, the Smoky Mountain Bears couldn’t quite keep up with the high-scoring Parrotts of Parrottsville.
The Parrotts robust scoring effort helped push them ahead for a 60-20 victory over Smoky Mountain on Thursday.
Donovan Ramsey led the Parrotts with a game-high 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Alex Fine, with 15, and Daniel Price, with 10.
Bryer Henderson led the Bears with seven points.
Parrottsville opened the night with an 11-7 lead over the Bears, and extended it to a 24-13 lead by the half.
By the end of the third, the Parrotts had worked to put the game out of reach.
Parrottsville posted a 24-point effort to open the second half, giving it a 48-15 lead going into the fourth. From there the Parrotts were able to ride out the final six minutes for a 40-point triumph in their return to play.
PARROTTSVILLE (60): Donovan Ramsey 20, Alex Fine 15, Daniel Price 10, Logan Hommel 7, Madden Hamilton 4, Vincent Steinbacher 2, Waylon Fox 1, Devin Caldwell 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (20): Bryer Henderson 7, Kyler Ogle 5, Christian Walsh 4, Tucker Whaley 2, Johnathan Susalla 2.
