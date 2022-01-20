The Fighting Cocks had a game they would soon like to forget on Wednesday as they fell to the Clinton Dragons by a final score of 91-57. Kyler Hayes had 24 points for Cocke County in the loss. The Big Red battled in the first quarter and managed to tie the game at 13, but they would never have a lead in the contest.
CCHS had no answers for Clinton’s Jackson Garner who knocked down 12 3-pointers on his way to 41 points. It was the third time this season he has broken his own record for 3-pointers made in a game. The Dragons hit 19 from behind the arc before the final whistle.
