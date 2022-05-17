BRISTOL—The final score of Monday’s Regional Semifinal game did not reflect the effort that was put forth on the field by the Lady Red softball team.
Cocke County traveled to Bristol to battle the Lady Vikings of Tennessee High. The game was knotted at one each in the fifth inning before Tennessee High went on a rampage at the plate in the bottom half to put the Lady Red away 12-1. They would score 11 runs on seven hits to run rule Cocke County and end their magical postseason run.
The Lady Red were playing in a Regional Semifinal game for the first time in program history. Their opponent was a tenured team that made an appearance in the state tournament last season. Cocke County went toe to toe with the 23-8 team looking to extend their season by at least two more games.
Although their hopes were dashed, CCHS head Danny Hartsell was extremely proud of what his team accomplished this season.
“What an outstanding effort by our group,” Hartsell said. It was one to one in the fifth inning, who would have thought. We were in this ball game against a team that went to the state tournament last year. I can’t say enough about our kids. If you would have asked anyone else but our people if we would be in the game with a team like this they would have said no.
“All I heard about was how good this team is, and they are, but we are too. I know it won’t show based on the score. It’s hard because we’ve come this far and now it’s done.”
Tennessee High’s clean up hitter, Abigail Haga, put the first run on the board for the Lady Vikings and the final two all via the home run. Her blast to center field in the bottom of the fourth gave Tennessee High a 1-0 lead. The 11 run fifth for the Lady Vikings was capped by another Haga bomb to center to walk the game off.
Cocke County would plate their only run in the top of the fifth inning. Shayna Williams was issued a leadoff walk and moved to second on a Mekiah Reed single. Shakyra Reed was hit by a pitch to load the bases for the Lady Red. Jayla Ensley secured the RBI sac fly to left to even the score at one. The inning would end for the Lady Red with just one run after a promising start.
Cocke County will say goodbye to seniors Kourtney Clevenger, Kimberly Ottinger and Cadence Gregg. Hartsell was appreciative of the leadership that each provided during their final season with the program.
“We I took the middle school group they were all eighth graders. I watched them graduate the eighth grade, and I got coach them to finish their careers. I’m going to miss that group because they’ve been special.”
The youth of Cocke County’s team carried the load this season, especially late in the year. They exceeded all expectations by overcoming an opening round loss in the district tournament to reach the championship game. The fell in that game to the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville.
Hartsell has a large pool of young talent that should keep Cocke County in contention for years to come. A promising incoming class of eighth graders is sure to give the team a boost when the season opens in 2023.
“I am excited for the future,” Hartsell said. “I hate that it ended this way, but we have to go to work and start tomorrow. I told the younger players it’s time to get back after it. The eighth graders coming in will have to really step up and work to get us where we want to be.”
