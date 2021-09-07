Before the season started Cocke County Lady Red soccer coach Mikayla Gregg-Metzdorf felt this could be the program’s best season yet with her at the helm.
While that still remains to be seen, there’s no denying her team is off to a strong start. They continued their win streak to open the season on Tuesday with a 7-4 win over Berean Christian.
Senior Karlie Souder led the Lady Red with her first hat trick of the season. Freshman Mia Budinahaija assisted two of her goals, while booting in a pair of her own. Ella Serpico and Latrina Upman added goals to solidify the victory.
The Lady Red return to action on Thursday with a trip to Austin-East, their first road game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.