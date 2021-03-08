YOUNG HARRIS, Ga.—The trip inside the Peach State ended for Carson-Newman women's tennis on Sunday. The Eagles (5-2, 2-0 SAC) met the Young Harris Mountain Lions (1-4, 0-0 PBC) with Carson-Newman coming away with its second sweep in three matches, defeating the Lions 7-0.
As the matchday started, the doubles matches were even back-and-forth as C-N was easily able to gain the point after the trio of matches fell their way. The Eagles won the number three doubles match by default after Young Harris did not field enough athletes as senior Abby Reis (Des Moines, IA) and junior Ana Carla Resende (Minas Gerais, Brazil) once again saw action from the number one singles position and won 6-2. The pair is now on a four-match winning streak with victories over Limestone, Coker, North Georgia, and Young Harris.
"Girls were just too good and did not lose a single set," head coach Jim Frederick said.
The other doubles action came from senior Hannah Price (Knoxville, Tenn.) and sophomore Natasha Forrest (Jersey, United Kingdom) who also won their match 6-2 and are now starting to build a strong hold on the number two spot for C-N.
The number three singles was a no-action result as freshman Summer Reeves (Maidstone, Kent, England) and Julia Speier had no opponents and won the match by default.
As singles play started, the Eagles had no trouble continuing their momentum and winning every single matchup by a comfortable margin, except one.
Resende, now 26-9 in her Eagles career as number one singles, has been on a hot streak as of late as she is now winning on a more consistent basis. She battled hard last night and took a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory while seeing her match on Sunday be in her favor as she won 6-2, 6-0.
Freshman Violetta Khisamova (Yaroslavl, Russia) compiled another victory in her early Eagles career as she saw a 6-1, 6-1 margin fall in her favor. Price continued the winning ways as she is now 7-2 in all matches after defeating her Lions opponent 6-4, 6-0. Speiser cruised to victory lane as well by not allowing her opponent more than three games during a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
The only "close" Eagles matchup came when Reeves battled herself to victory by a 7-5, 7-5 margin which not only added to her resume but made sure the Eagles shut out the Lions in all matches.
Unfortunately for Natasha Forrest, she only got to see doubles action after Young Harris did not register a number six singles player and Forrest was awarded the default victory.
Carson-Newman women's tennis will be at home for the first time in 2021 as they get back into SAC play when the Anderson Trojans pay the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex a visit Tuesday. First serve between the programs is set for 2:00 from Jefferson City, Tenn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.