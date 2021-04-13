COSBY—Nearly two weeks had passed since the Cosby Lady Eagles took the field before Monday night.
After a 22-7 win over Pigeon Forge on March 30, the Lady Eagles had been out of competition due to a postponement and the county’s spring break period.
Although their return looked bleak early on, Cosby responded from a 7-run deficit to have a chance in the final two innings before falling in an 8-5 defeat to Knox Central.
“You saw in the first few innings we had to knock some of the rust off,” Cosby coach Mike Bryant said. “It showed, and cost us some runs on the scoreboard. I felt we scratched and earned our runs, but we gave them a few.”
Not only was Monday Cosby’s (5-2) first game in 13 days, but the program’s first activity in over a week with the county on spring break.
“We had several girls on vacation that were out all week,” Bryant said. “This was the first opportunity a lot of parents have had a chance to leave and go anywhere, and they took it. I don’t blame them a bit, though. We didn’t have any games scheduled and this last year has been hard on everyone.”
In the early innings it looked as if the team was still on spring break, but the Lady Eagles rallied and nearly pulled off a comeback against the same team that defeated them 11-1 nearly three weeks ago.
Knox Central’s first run came off a Cosby error. The next two were on sacrifice RBIs to give the Lady Bobcats a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the frame.
Cosby got one across in the bottom half after Leia Groat’s 2-out single allowed her to work the bases and eventually score after a wild pitch from the Lady Bobcats.
The Lady Eagles were sat down in order the next three innings, allowing Knox Central to build on its lead.
Megan Merritt of Knox Central struck out six and allowed just five hits in her seven innings of work from the circle.
“We’re going to see the same kind of pitches we saw tonight, maybe even a little faster when we face Washburn this week,” Bryant said. “I liked how we adjusted, but we’ve got to be prepared for more of it.”
Knox Central scored on a third sacrifice-RBI in the second, as well as a 2-out RBI double driven to deep left center to lead 5-1 after two. The Lady Bobcats added two more runs in the third. By the end of the fourth they had compiled an 8-1 lead.
Cosby began to turn its fortunes in the top of the fifth, as Reese Michaels and the Lady Eagles defense retired the side in order, the first inning they had not allowed a run in the game.
“She started to hit her spots pretty well,” Bryant said. “A few times we had the right pitch called, and she nailed it, but they still made contact on it. I can’t say enough about her. She showed so much character in the way she continued to battle, and in the end she gave us a chance.”
That momentum carried into the bottom half, as Cosby scored four to make it an 8-5 game going into the final two innings.
“One thing that helped us more than anything was Kylee Cornwell giving up her at-bat to lay down a bunt and advance a runner,” Bryant said. “That sacrifice bunt changed the complexion of the game. We went from having long faces in the dugout to showing some life.”
Cosby pushed one across on a 2-base error to start the frame. Michaels followed with a 1-out single on a line drive to center that loaded the bases.
Shylee Weeks took advantage of the opportunity with a 2-RBI double shot into center. The Lady Eagles picked up their final run of the inning off a sacrifice-RBI from Groat.
“I’ve been impressed all year with our offense,” Bryant said. “We probably even left a couple of runs out there. I got a little aggressive with our base running and might have cost us a few. I was still so proud of our ability to adjust to pitches and make something happen.”
Knox Central went down in order again in the sixth, as Cosby turned a double play after allowing the lead-off hitter to get on base.
Cosby put two on in the bottom half, but left them stranded as the tying run came to the plate.
The Lady Bobcats put two on in the top of the last, but left them stranded, as well. Cosby needed three runs to extend the game, but was sat down in order for the fourth and final time of the night.
“I was so proud of the grit and desire to come out and keep battling we showed,” Bryant said. “I can’t say enough about the leadership from our seniors, Leia (Groat), Lauren (Ford) and Daycee (Weeks) displayed. We could’ve folded when we got down early, but I was so proud of the way we fought back.”
Cosby moves forward with its 4-game slate this week, which ends with a pair of District 2-A bouts after a Tuesday road trip to Northview Academy.
The Lady Eagles host Washburn on Wednesday at 5 p.m., and finish the week on the road at Hancock County on Friday at 5 p.m.
