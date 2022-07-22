NEWPORT—For two seasons, before the Cocke County softball team took the field for home games, Danny Lee Hartsell changed clothes close to toilets. In other words, he turned a concession stand bathroom into his own makeshift locker room.
So did the other members of the CCHS softball coaching staff, for the simple fact that there was no other option.
“The girls’ locker room is over there,” explained Hartsell, who is in his third year at the helm for the Big Red. “So we had to go into the bathroom and change. Because we didn't have anywhere to change."
The same could once be said of the Big Red’s ability to practice and work out during cold or inclement weather.
“Before, if it was too cold to get a bat out, you had to cancel,” said Hartsell, who also utilized the recreation center for practice on rainy days. “You can’t get a $400 bat out and swing it, or it’s going to bust.”
Now, all those bat-shattering thoughts are long gone.
No more changing in the lavatory, no more canceling practice, and a lot more softball being played in a spot that was once “a dirt hill.”
Why? Because of the long, black, red-trimmed building that stands in its place — the building that will soon become the new Cocke County softball indoor facility.
Ground was broken in early March of this year. From there, things happened “so quick,” according to former player Cadence Gregg.
The same occurred in the early efforts for the 2,400-square-foot facility, which will boast a batting cage, a turf area for pitching and much more.
When Hartsell was hired, he picked up where previous coach Nicole Chrisman left off in the fundraising process.
At the time, Gregg was a junior in the Big Red softball program.
By her senior year, though, Gregg had seen what she remembered from Hartsell when he coached Gregg and her teammates in middle school.
“He backed up all his words,” Gregg said. “He means what he says to us girls.”
The players returned the favor, traveling to Sevierville, Gatlinburg and other communities in search of donation items for a fundraising auction.
The auction itself occurred on April 2 of this year, with different prizes bringing in a total of $28,000.
“I think the spaghetti alone raised about $5,000,” added Gregg.
Now, the facility is all but finished — but Hartsell is still planning to add weights and pictures.
He also plans to organize a full grand opening for players and community members, including the donors who helped make possible a building that, in total, will cost "close to $80,000."
An expense well worth it, though, considering the dividends that will be paid for a program that made its first-ever regional appearance last season.
“Offense was a huge thing for us (last season), and sometimes our hitting wasn’t as good as we needed it to be,” Gregg said. “That cost us a lot of games, I think. But now that we have that batting cage, there really won’t be any excuses.
"I really wish it would’ve been there my freshman through senior year, but I’m glad it’s there now because they’ve got a good team coming up. When they use it, they’re only going to get better from here on out.”
Added Hartsell: “The future’s going to be bright. I think this is going to be a difference-maker.”
Not only on the field, but in pregame adjustments.
Because when Hartsell dresses for games next year, he will do so in his office inside the facility — far removed from the concession stand restroom he used in the past.
