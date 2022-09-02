CCHS volleyball still seeking ‘fire’ at season’s midpoint By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lady Red, pictured here in a Tri-Match at Seymour, are still seeking the ‘fire’ that coach Heather Williams wants to see. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWPORT — The Cocke County volleyball team has had a tumultuous week.Heather Williams’s club beat Pigeon Forge in five sets on Monday, lost in three straight sets to Morristown East on Tuesday, and bounced back to beat Sevier County in three straight sets on Thursday.The Pigeon Forge matchup was particularly grueling, as CCHS took a 2-1 lead before the Lady Tigers roared back to win 25-11 and force a fifth set.But the Lady Red held on for a 15-7 win in the final set. Shayna Williams and Abby Niethammer totaled 15 and 11 assists, respectively, while Abigail Erby and Paige Niethammer 10 and 11 kills.Despite the win, Williams was frustrated with her team.“We made so many mistakes,” she said, “and were not using our fundamentals at all. It’s frustrating as a coach to have games where we can’t fall back on the basics.”But the struggles were based in more than technique.“Our hearts weren’t in it,” said Williams, “and that makes it tough to win games.”Still, she noted that the Lady Red are better as a team than they showed against PFHS — and that the rest of the week lived true to that statement.Against Morristown East, CCHS showed up determined and battled for two sets that the ‘Canes won 25-21 and 25-22.“Morristown East is a great team, so that definitely gave them a confidence boost,” said Williams.But in the third set, MoEast jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 25-11 win.“We fizzled out,” summarized Williams.The Lady Red weren’t deterred, though, as they responded on Thursday for the aforementioned win over the Bearettes.CCHS won 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21 in a gritty back-and-forth that featured seven blocks and five kills from Paige Niethammer, eight assists from Abby Niethammer and 12 kills from Shayna Williams.Erby rounded out the majority of the CCHS offense with 11 assists and four digs on the night.Williams noted that the team has improved in effort and attitude, but they still need to “find their fire.”“We’ve been so close in a few of our district games,” she said, adding that fundamentals are a key to greater success.“I am 100% confident that they will keep improving through the rest of this season,” she said.Up next, Cocke County will host Jefferson County in a district match next Thursday at CCHS.At that point, the Lady Red will look to correct themselves and find the fire that Williams is seeking.“It’s the little mistakes that are holding us back,” she said. 