NEWPORT — Scotty Dykes said it best on Friday night, his mind already spinning toward this week: “For us to make the playoffs, this one counts.”
Indeed ‘this one’ does, as Cocke County will open its Region 2-5A slate on Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Heritage.
And, even before leaving the field at Jefferson County on Friday, three senior leaders — linebacker Ben Watts, defensive lineman Teycien Massengill and quarterback Baylor Baxter — were already emphasizing the need to bounce back and zone in for this matchup.
The Fighting Cocke broke their huddle the same way, promising to carry their anger from that 45-3 loss into this Friday’s Region 2-5A tilt against the Mountaineers.
For Dykes, those moments reveal progress in what he’s been trying to instill.
“We've been working on trying to get them elevated to a ‘team’ mentality instead of a ‘me’ mentality,” he said. “I think we're starting to see the fruits of that labor and see leadership qualities. They're making great strides, and I think it's showing on and off the field."
This week, though, those strides must continue on the field as CCHS gears up to face a team coached first-year coach Joe Osovet, who was an assistant at Tennessee before taking the job in Maryville.
And, given the play calls and principles that Osovet has accumulated through his career, Dykes is looking for more focus from his team.
"Not that (last week) was a bad week of preparation, but it wasn't what we were capable of doing,” he said.
“We've just got to be focused on details and finishing plays. They’re going to do lots of different things offensively and defensively to get you to make mistakes. So we’ve got to be keyed in on both sides of the ball.”
Offensively for CCHS, that means preparing for several different defensive mix-ins from the Mountaineers — as well as limiting turnovers.
“They blitz and come from everywhere,” Dykes said. “Corner, safety, linebacker. They do a lot of different stuff in formations, which presents a lot of different preparation aspects.”
On the turnover front, Dykes gave a full vote of confidence in Baxter’s response after his two interceptions last Friday.
"Baylor is a mature kid,” said Dykes. “He'll focus on his preparation this week. I look froward to him bouncing back and have all the confidence in the world that he will."
Defensively, the Fighting Cocks must prepare for a versatile attack that comes layered in several RPOs (run-pass options).
“Got two or three plays built into one,” Dykes summarized. “It'll be a very good challenge for us.”
To handle that attack, CCHS will be focused on Heritage quarterback Wesley Deck, as well as the wide receiver combo of Chase Ridings and Zak Davidson.
Per Noah Taylor from The Daily Times, Davidson has led the Mountaineers in receiving the last couple weeks, hauling in passes for 114 yards and a score against Campbell County.
Meanwhile, Ridings struggled in Week 1 but had eight catches and two touchdowns against the Cougars.
To shut down that aerial attack, CCHS will need its full arsenal available.
There is no word yet on Donovan Ramsey, Chris Flockhart or Zeke Ramos, but the Fighting Cocks do boast a full contingent at linebacker.
Watts led CCHS with 5.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss against JCHS, with Carson Devotie four tackles, three solo.
“It's great to see those guys flying around,” said Dykes. “I think they were keyed in and knew what they were supposed to do. For the level they played at, I thought they played great and gave us a chance to win.”
Now, CCHS will need such an effort across the board, while amplifying the focus needed against Heritage’s versatility.
“We’re trying to narrow down what they do,” said Dykes. “No way we'll be able to cover every aspect of it, but our coordinators have done a good job of telling our kids, ‘don’t worry about what all you're seeing, just do what you're supposed to do.’”
Kickoff between Cocke County (1-1) and Heritage (0-2) is set for 7 p.m. this Friday at Jack Renfro Stadium.
