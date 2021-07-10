Soccer’s popularity in the United States has grown exponentially over the years, but is still most popular across the Atlantic in European countries.
One Cocke County native will get to combine her love for the sport with the culture shock that awaits her across the pond, though.
Torrance Vest is set for a most rare opportunity in her next endeavor, as the 2021 graduate has signed with the University of Central Lancashire in the United Kingdom. She’ll compete for the Macclesfield FC International Academy, which partners with Central Lancashire.
