MARYVILLE — Baylor Baxter lied on the grass in the middle of Jack Renfro Stadium on Friday night.
The Fighting Cocks’ quarterback had taken a shot on the previous play, and trainers tended to the senior at midfield with all eyes toward the 50-yard-line.
Baxter was helped to his feet before he walked gingerly to the sideline, rib protector unbuckled as he moved.
Sophomore Ethan Fine entered, then handed off to Lakkin France. France fired to what looked to be a wide-open Brazen Stewart, but the pass was deflected to force a turnover on downs.
The sequence was just one example of Cocke County’s battle with the injury bug, as several players — most notably Baxter, linebacker Ben Watts and lineman Jackson Clark — were hurt in Cocke County’s 45-21 loss to Heritage.
“We’ve got several out right now, so I don’t know what happened,” said coach Scotty Dykes. “I think it was a rib injury with Baylor, a concussion with Ben. A couple other ones went out. Other than that, I’m not real sure what we’ve got.”
Fueled by three second-half interceptions and CCHS’s inability to keep up, the Mountaineers put up 24 second-half points to take full command in the first win for former Tennessee assistant Joe Osovet.
Going forward, Cocke County is left with only Fine at quarterback.
The second-half injuries were especially frustrating for Dykes since they decimated an already thin roster — Chris Flockhart and Donovan Ramsey were already out for Friday’s contest.
“It’s real frustrating,” he said. “You see you can win the game, the kids played hard, and then just to have the injuries we had come in and have the other ones pile up.”
One wouldn’t have been able to guess the Fighting Cocks’ roster thinness based on the first half, though, as CCHS stayed neck-and-neck with Heritage through most of the first 24 minutes.
Wild first half, stubborn Fighting Cocks
Following an Oren Hazelwood fumble early in the first quarter, Hopson strip-sacked Deck and recovered the ball.
Hazelwood’s turnover appeared questionable, as it looked to be an incomplete pass. The frustration on the CCHS sideline grew to become a theme, however.
A Baxter scramble and a Heritage face mask penalty gave Cocke County a first down at the six-yard-line, and Hopson took a direct snap before bullying his way to a six-yard touchdown — a 7-0 CCHS lead after the Anthony Steinbacher PAT.
Heritage answered via a Deck completion to Zak Davidson. Several Cocke County players claimed that the ball hit the ground, but the touchdown remained.
The Mountaineers regained possession after a low snap left Baxter and Hopson looking for the ball, and HHS quickly took a 14-7 lead off a three-yard rush from Deck.
Brazen Stewart and Lakkin France were called for defensive pass interference on consecutive drives, then Deck connected with Owen Foister for another score and a 21-7 lead.
Still, CCHS wasn’t done. Far from it, actually, as Hazelwood snagged an interception and raced 68 yards for a score.
The Cocke County sideline came to life as teammates congregated with Hazelwood in the end zone, but they were quickly brought back down to Earth when Deck hit Ryan Butler for 68 yards of his own and another two-score lead.
Again, though, the Fighting Cocks lived up to their nickname.
Baxter picked up another slippery snap, regained his balance and found a wide-open Lakkin France for 58 yards to draw CCHS back within a touchdown at 28-21.
The score remained the same at halftime, and Heritage tacked on a field goal for a 31-21 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Fighting Cocks struggled offensively through the initial part of the second half, netting two straight three-and-outs.
There weren’t any more questionable snaps, though Cocke County did employ a peculiar solution on punts.
The Fighting Cocks also put Baxter at long snapper in the second half, as snapping struggles gave way to a more unique approach.
Heritage added a 35-yard field goal early in the third quarter, then Zander Melton took a Baxter pass for a touchdown that sent the home crowd into hysterics.
Following his injury and Fine’s entrance at quarterback, Fine put together a couple completions before firing his own interception with under six minutes to play.
“We felt good coming out of halftime,” summarized Dykes. “Then we give up a couple plays that we didn’t think we would. But again, you’ve got to find ways to win sometimes and can’t do things like that to help a team win.
“Obviously we made our fair share tonight.”
HHS added another score for insurance, as Chase Ridings hauled in a pass to make the score 45-21 before the Mountaineers nabbed the last pick of the night.
Going forward, CCHS will look to heal up before taking on Seymour next week.
But with Fine as the only option under center, Dykes’s options will be limited.
“I don’t know how that will go,” said Dykes, who noted that Ramsey — the normal backup — may not be available until the week after next.
So, what’s the message to Fine going into Seymour week?
“Just go play,” said Dykes. “We can’t make excuses for it. We’ll figure something out. If he gets hurt, we’ll Wildcat it or do something.”
