COSBY — Aside from playoff implications, weeks don’t get any bigger than this one for the Cosby football program.
Senior Night. Hall of Fame inductions. Hancock County rivalry matchup.
All of that unfolds this Friday at Virgil Ball Stadium, where the emotion will be so thick it could be cut with a knife.
And Cosby coach Kevin Hall wants it that way.
“I want them to come out and play with a lot of emotion Friday night,” he said, noting that the Eagles often play better when they come out with some “fire.”
But before kickoff arrives, Hall did take some time to recognize the gravity of what Friday will bring: the final home game for several players who only started playing last year, yet whose presence saved the Eagles from dire circumstances.
By now, the story has been told time and time again. But its meaning still echoes for Hall and the Cosby coaching staff.
“I told them yesterday that they saved me last year,” Hall said Tuesday morning. “(In 2021), we barely had enough to play before them.”
His “them” reference is meant for the basketball players and other athletes who joined the team at the last minute.
The Eagles only had one win, beating this week's opponent, Hancock County, in the final game of the 2021 campaign.
Hall added how impressed he was that the players never got discouraged, instead continuing to fight through the final game.
And the difference across Cosby School set the table for this season, which will extend to the playoffs after Friday night.
“Within three or four weeks, they were making a difference in the entire school,” said Hall of the new additions last year. “Kids were echoed about football again.”
Now, Hall is tasked with saying goodbye to guys like Hayden Green, Tyler Turner and Shaydan O’Dell, as well as even newer faces like Ivy Poe and Kaymen Moss.
“A lot of them came in last year in their first year of football and have really done some good things in just a couple years,” Hall added. “I think it’s sends a message to some guys that may just play basketball or baseball or whatever that they can come out and make an instant impact.
“You don’t even have to know a lot about football to be good. I think all of them would tell you they regret not being here for four years instead of just two.”
Still, Hall is certainly cherishing the time he has had — and has left — with this group of 16 seniors.
Similarly, Cosby will also take time to recognize two former players on Friday as well.
After being voted on by an eight-person committee, Cosby’s newest Hall of Fame inductees will be Ben Norris, class of 1995, and Chris Shepherd, class of 1996.
This Friday, both will join Breaker Weeks (2020 inductee) and Duran Ward (2021 inductee) along the walls of the Eagles’ field house.
Each selection had to meet specific criteria — one of which is that they have to be more than 20 years removed from their Cosby graduation.
“It’s hard to mention one without the other,” said Hall of the inductees, who will be revealed on Friday. “A tough little combo for us here. They both are deserving.”
With Senior Night and the induction ceremony both set to take place on Friday, kickoff will be at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30.
After that, it will be all about the Eagles and the Indians.
Then, regardless of sport, the clash will resume as it has every year.
“Basketball, baseball, it doesn’t matter,” said Hall. “Hancock County is our biggest rival.”
