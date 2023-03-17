COSBY — Cosby’s Andruw Hefner danced down the third-base line Thursday night, seemingly ready to sprint at any moment.
He had already stolen second, so why not try again?
He waited and watched, then waited some more.
At just the right moment, Hefner took off toward home plate before diving into a headfirst slide — and he was called safe.
Moments later, Peyton Raines ducked into a slide of his own, this one feet-first, to tie Cosby with Unaka at two runs apiece in the bottom of the second inning.
The score remained tied later at 4-4, and Cosby battled back following some defensive struggles.
Ultimately, though, Unaka emerged with a 9-6 win to defeat the Eagles in their season opener and their first game under acting head coach Travis Sane.
“We just missed a couple plays,” Sane said. “Through the first three or four we were neck and neck. Just missed some we could have gotten outs on — missed throws, stuff like that. Just got to come back and regroup and get better.”
How will that improvement happen?
“The biggest thing I try to tell my guys is not to help ‘em,” said Sane. “We’ve got to go in and not be swinging at stuff over our heads or at our ankles, and towards the end, we started recognizing that. They didn’t give us pitches to hit, and I told them not to help them out.”
The Eagles alternated between swinging high and low and not doing so at all — another point Sane wanted to make.
“When they go up to the bat and stand there, we can’t have that,” he said. “We’ve got to be swinging.”
Ivy Poe took the loss for Cosby, but the Eagles did have one aspect to celebrate: Ward Williams’ return to the dugout.
Williams — wearing a Cosby hat and pullover — mentioned that he has managed to come to a few practices when he is feeling well, as his cancer treatments have taken their toll.
“But it’s a good thing to be out here watching,” he said. “Proud of the guys and the coaching staff and all the work they’ve put in.”
Williams did offer some analysis, though he mainly stuck to encouraging his players.
“I’ve told them what I’ve expected,” he said, “so they’ve handled it from there. We’re all on the same page. I’ve seen a lot of guys step up and fill in where we’ve lost some people. I think they’ve done a good job of that and just working on fundamentals.”
The Eagles will look to continue that going forward, as they travel to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday at 5 p.m.
Williams, meanwhile, said his presence at games will be judged “on a day-to-day basis.”
“Especially when I’m not doing treatment,” he said, “since some days are harder than others.”
Still, he said the reception he has gotten from the team has been “incredible” — and Sane echoed similar thoughts about Williams being back around the program.
“It was amazing,” Sane said. “He gave us some confidence, lit a fire under our boys. I told them from the beginning that we’re playing for him.
“We’re all a family, and to see Ward back out here to enjoy this first game — it’s not what I would want, coming out with a loss. But him being here, that’s a small victory.”
