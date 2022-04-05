NEWPORT—An early offensive explosion was all the Lady Red needed Saturday afternoon to top the visiting Lady Panthers of Lenoir City. Cocke County put seven runs on the board in the first inning and never looked back. They would go on to defeat Lenoir City 12-2 in five innings.
The Lady Red would bat around in the first inning and score in just about every way imaginable. The game was led off by a hard hit single from freshman first baseman Shakyra Reed. Jailah Ensley followed with a perfectly placed but down the first baseline.
Adisen McNealy stepped to the plate and hit a hot shot at the Lady Panther’s second baseman who couldn’t handle the play. With the bases packed, cleanup hitter Paige Niethammer would hit a ball to deep center field for a triple, collecting 3 RBIs in the process.
The Lady Red were just getting started already up 3-0 over Lenoir City. A single off the bat of senior Kimberly Ottinger would plate Niethammer to slap another run on the board. Ottinger would steal second and score on a shallow pop fly hit to right field off the bat of Abby Niethammer.
The right fielder would drop the ball keeping Niethammer at first. Shayna Williams would pressure the Lady Panther defense once again with a nicely placed bunt. She would beat the throw to first to keep the wheels turning. Cadence Gregg would fly out to the shortstop but not before Niethammer scored on a passed ball.
Lady Red starting pitcher Kourtney Clevenger came to the plate looking to help her own cause. She would lace a ball to third, which proved difficult for the Lenoir City third baseman to handle. Clevenger would reach first without a throw, and Williams would score from third on the play.
Reed would hit into a double play to end the inning in her second at bat, but the damage had been done with the Lady Red up 7-0. Cocke County would score three in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-2 lead over Lenoir City. Ensley would end the game in the bottom of the fifth with a 2 RBI double.
Lady Red head coach Danny Hartsell was happy with his team’s offensive production over the last two games. Cocke County plated 27 runs in just eight innings of play.
“I like what I’ve seen the last two days. We played Gatlinburg yesterday and scored 15 runs in three innings, then we came out and scored 12 here in five innings,” Hartsell said. We got out to a fast start with seven runs, but we went through a dry spell for a few innings. We’re continuing to hit it, and it’s starting to find some holes and work our way a little bit.”
The Lady Red defense came to play on Saturday as well. They limited their errors in the field, which have plagued them in several games this season. Hartsell has made some adjustments around the diamond to give his team a better shot when taking the field.
“We made some adjustments defensively and put some people in different positions. We’re making a lot better decisions on defense and hustling and making good plays. Maybe this is the defense we need to go with. I’ve switched it the first six or seven ball games to see which way it’s going to roll. It looked pretty good the last three games even though we got beat in one of them.”
Senior hurler Kourtney Clevenger would have an outstanding day in the pitcher’s circle. She would scatter five hits over five innings while striking out five and hitting one batter. She would follow the lead of Abby Niethammer who threw three scoreless innings Friday night against the Lady Highlanders.
Hartsell said run support is key to a positive mindset for any pitcher.
“We got three great innings out of Abby Niethammer yesterday throwing as a freshman. Kourtney came in here again and threw really well today,” Hartsell said.
“It helps when you can get out of an inning and be pitching with a seven run lead. Offensively it has a lot to do with things, in my opinion. When she knows she has runs behind her it’s a lot better than giving up seven or eight and having nothing behind her. I know this team can really play, and I believe Kourtney did a good job on the mound. We played well defensively, and she threw strikes when she needed to throw strikes.”
The Lady Red would notch another win Monday evening with a victory over the Lady Knights of Chuckey-Doak. The three game win streak moves CCHS to 4-7 on the year. Cocke County will travel to Carter Thursday evening to finish off the week.
They will return to conference play on Monday, April 11 when they travel to Greeneville to face the Lady Greene Devils. Game two in the series will be played at home on April 12 and start at 5:30 p.m.
