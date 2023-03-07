COSBY — In the fall of 2022, Ward Williams was preparing for his first season as head coach for the Cosby baseball program.
He recruited football assistant Travis Sane and longtime friend Cole Shelton to be assistants. He outlined regulations and drills in a white notebook. He even sold gray and blue Cosby baseball hats while trying to drum up support for the program.
“You could see the excitement in his eyes about getting to do this,” said Sane. “Especially where he went to high school.“
The excitement was palpable from players too, as they had seen Williams’ impact when he was an assistant coach in football.
“Oh, we loved it,” said Eagles senior Andrew Hefner. “We already had him as a football coach. We’re glad he implemented what they’ve got going, with more discipline and hard work and what we needed. He made an instant impact.”
And then a two-week period in November changed everything.
First came Hayden Green’s ATV accident on November 19, removing a player that would have played “everywhere,” according to Shelton.
An even larger issue arose soon after that: on November 30, months before his first season as head coach was set to begin, Williams made a Facebook post confirming that the cancer that he had fought and beaten once before had returned.
“Heartbroken, really,” said Hefner. “I don’t want to see anyone go through that, especially as a first-year coach. We were really confident.”
Still, Williams knew he had a bigger fight on his hands.
So, after talking with Cosby athletic director Levi Cooper, Williams gave Sane a call.
“I said I would do whatever he needed me to do,” said Sane on a sunny afternoon with players stretching behind him. “He and Levi talked and wanted me to fill in as head coach, and I told him that I’d do it. So here we are.
“We’re going to play for Ward this season. This is his season. As far as I’m concerned, he’s still the head coach. I told him I would have everything in order when he comes back next year.”
“In order” does not mean it has been the same, as the Eagles and their coaches have been forced to find their footing without Williams in the dugout.
“Ward’s one of my good buddies,” said Shelton. “We do a lot of stuff together outside baseball. It sucks not being able to do this with him. Bad.”
Still, Williams’ influence remains — even if through paper.
“Ward gave me his notebook,” explained Sane. “He told me he had everything lined up that he wanted to do, so we’ve been on the same page.
“I’m not going to make the rules, just fall in and help. Everything we’re doing is based on what he wants done.”
That has meant everything from practices to drills to where to position certain players on the field.
Things have been a little awkward at times, with some players stepping away from the program given what has occurred.
“And I understand that,” added Sane.
But now, with practices kicking into full gear and the season less than a week away, players are beginning to find a rhythm.
“At first, it was a little iffy on how everybody would act,” said Shelton. “But things have settled down, and they’ve found their roles. Now just trying to play baseball.”
Along the way, Sane has been able to cherish Williams’ trust — as well as what his new role means personally.
“A lot of his stuff is very helpful to me, especially with this being my first time too,” said Sane. “We can’t control what happened, but going from being an assistant to stepping into the head coaching role — it was very rewarding for him to give me that notebook.”
“Baseball holds a special place in my heart because of my dad,” he added. “He was a really big player in his time, and I was always on the field. My dad passed in 2017, so it’s a little emotional being out here. So I know he’s smiling down on what I’m doing.”
Despite its current circumstances, Cosby will look to end this season smiling as well.
The Eagles have not won a district championship since 2015, and they have not ever won a region title. They also won just six games last season.
They want to change all three of those this year.
“We’re going to switch that around this year,” said Hefner. “That’s the plan. It’s tough, but we’ve got to keep focused on the winning part of this season.”
“Ward started this,” added Sane. “We’re going to keep playing for him, on and off the field. And hopefully we’ll bring some hardware back for him.”
