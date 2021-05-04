NEWPORT—With the postseason on deck, the Cocke County Lady Red went into Monday’s district finale seeking momentum for the upcoming district tournament.
While they nabbed an early lead over the Lady Trojans, the Lady Red couldn’t quite sustain it and fell 8-2 on Monday evening.
Morristown West scored its eight runs on 13 hits and seven RBIs. Cocke County (7-16, 6-6 District 2-AAA) finished with four hits. Senior pitcher Kourtney Clevenger closed out the contest with three strikeouts.
Morristown West put two on to start the game, but Clevenger and the Lady Red defense got out of the inning without surrendering a run. Cocke County put one on with an error in the bottom of the first, but couldn’t move the runner.
The Lady Trojans broke the scoreless stalemate on a sacrifice-fly RBI hit deep into left field. They left a pair of runners stranded as CCHS got out of the frame on a fielder’s choice.
Cocke County went down in order in the bottom of the second, while West put a runner on with a single in the third that was left on first base.
After reaching on a lead-off walk, Jayla Ensley worked around the bases and eventually scored after a wild pitch to tie the game in the bottom of the third.
A single from Sydney Cameron, and double from Ashley Allen put a pair of runners in scoring position with two outs for the Lady Red. Cameron scored on an error to give CCHS the lead, but Allen was picked off at third to end the inning.
Cameron finished the game 1-for-2 from the plate. Allen was 1-for-3 on the day.
Trailing 2-1, Morristown West answered with its most productive inning of the evening.
The Lady Trojans tied the game on a one-out sac-RBI on a groundout to the shortstop, Ensley. With two on and two outs, Jaelyn McDaniel sent one over the left field fence for a three-run shot to give West a 5-2 lead.
Morristown West put two more runners on but the Lady Red got out of the inning before allowing any further damage.
Retiring the side in order in both the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, Morristown West added to its lead with a run in the fifth, and two more in the sixth to take an 8-2 lead.
The Lady Red put two on in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t bring either across for a run.
Kirsten Moore reached on a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, but Morristown West picked up the final out on the next at-bat to secure the victory.
After wrapping up the regular season with a trip to Cherokee, the Lady Red return to league play with the start of the District 2-AAA Tournament upcoming. Cocke County will be the league’s fourth seed, and will play its first-round matchup at Jefferson County High School.
