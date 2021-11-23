NEWPORT—After a dominating win against the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers last week, the Cocke County Lady Red headed into Saturday afternoon looking for another win early in the 2021 season.
The Lady Red continued their early hot streak with a dominating defensive showing in a 57-43 win over the Rabun Gap Lady Eagles to improve to 2-0 overall.
Early in the first quarter, the Lady Red were able to jump out to a 5-0 lead.
“We said at the beginning that this team (Rabun Gap) is really good,” Head coach Chris Mintz said. “They’re really tall and we knew we had to get a lot of pressure on them to force turnovers, so they weren’t able to get a bunch of second chances.”
CCHS stayed in a full court press the entire first quarter and were able to force Rabun Gap to turn the ball over four times.
“We were able to make them turn the ball over early,” Mintz added. “They played really great man to man defense and were able to get on their shooters and force them to take shots early.”
Trailing 12-6 into the second quarter, the Lady Eagles started to chip away at the six-point deficit.
Rabun Gap brought the lead within four points. The Lady Eagles’ Vivian Ross led her team in scoring with 14 points. Six of those came in the second quarter.
The Lady Red would halt the potential comeback with a 10-3 run of their own. Paige Niethammer and Camryn Halcomb led the way in the second quarter.
Niethammer had a team high 15 rebounds to go along with eight points and two steals. Halcomb led the Lady Red in scoring with 14 points and added a steal in the win against Rabun Gap.
CCHS took a 26-16 lead into the half but were looking to close out the game as quickly as they could.
Jaylen Cofield was able to grab one of her three boards and take it coast to coast for a two-point basket to extend their lead 30-20.
Cofield netted 10 points to go along with three assists, three rebounds and two steals in the win.
Gracie Gregg found Halcomb for a three pointer to push the lead to 35-20. Gregg hauled in six rebounds while adding eight points and four assists.
“They’re all such great players because they can do everything,” Mintz said. “Jaylen (Cofield) and Gracie (Gregg) can handle the ball really well and defend taller girls. They both can shoot the ball well, which makes it a tougher matchup for opponents. I believe Paige (Niethammer) finished with double digit rebounds. She continues to be an important piece to the team.”
The Lady Red took an 18-point lead in the final stanza, but it wouldn’t take long for Rabun Gap to finally catch fire from behind the arc.
Francessa Cergol drained two three pointers in the final quarter to add to her 11 points in the defeat.
The intensity picked up for both teams heading into the final minutes of play. In a span of three minutes, there were eight fouls called which helped the Lady Red extend their lead even more.
Cocke County would lead from start to finish in the 57-43 win over Rabun Gap.
“I would love to keep the momentum going heading into the tournament,” Mintz said. “I told them the other day that we scheduled this team because they were really good. They are a team that we will see all around the district this year so it’s nice to go ahead and be prepared for what you’re going to be seeing.”
They will travel to Farragut to take on the Fulton Lady Falcons in the Farragut Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tip-off is set for 5:45 p.m.
COCKE COUNTY (57): Camryn Halcomb 14, Jaylen Cofield 10, Gracie Gregg 8, Paige Niethammer 8, Halle Kitchen 8, Sydney Clevenger 6, Destiny Reece 3.
RABUN GAP (43): Vivian Ross 14, Francessa Cergol 11, Monna Julkunen 9, Mia Wilson 6, Ana Baptista 3.
