NEWPORT—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks' soccer program has made great strides over the last few seasons.
Those efforts continued on Tuesday. Despite falling to District 2-AA rival Seymour in a 6-1 defeat, Cocke County played its league rival close throughout the match.
"We've been making strides, but we still had a bit of a letdown with our effort in the beginning," CCHS coach Darius Collins said. "That's where we have to let our guys know our effort will dictate how we play day-in and day-out. What they have to understand is we can't just turn it on and off. That's not what kind of team we are."
Seymour has been a mainstay at the top of the Fighting Cocks' district since the re-alignment ahead of the 2017 season. The matchups between the two programs typically haven't been close, but Cocke County played the Eagles tight through the first 65 minutes before the game got away from it.
The Big Red led early after Jose Martinzez was fouled in the penalty box, allowing Anthony Steinbacher boot in the game's first goal on a penalty kick in the fifth minute.
Cocke County held that lead until the 12th minute, as Seymour tied the game. The Eagles didn't hold their first lead until the 22nd minute after scoring on a penalty kick of their own to take a 2-1 lead into the half.
The last time the two teams met in 2019 it was a 10-1 victory for the Eagles via the TSSAA's mercy rule. The Fighting Cocks didn't allow them to come close to a repeat performance, even though Seymour is still one of the top three teams in the league this season.
Much of that is due to what Collins has brought to the program's staff. He brings an added element to the program that's elevated their performance on the field, and is beginning to show in a big way.
"The main things I preach are effort, attitude and toughness," Collins said. "When I started with this position a few years ago, I was adamant I didn't know much about soccer. But, I know how to compete. And that's what I'm trying to instill in our guys is learning how to compete. I think that's shown up a lot over the last year.
"I think you're starting to see that itch from guys that haven't had a ton of success in the years prior, but they want to be successful and have the desire to do so. As the older guys instill that mindset into the younger guys, we can build a program off that."
Although Seymour still won by five goals, it only led by two going into the 65th minute. Short on depth, fatigue finally caught up to CCHS and gave way to three late goals.
Cocke County's back line played a large role in keeping Seymour out of the goal and allowing themselves to stay in a position to win.
That's been the case most of the season, though, and one head coach Mitzy Hall and her staff have focused on to guide them to their early season success.
"Our games are predicated on the way our defense plays," Collins said. "They're high energy and high intensity. They're doing things the right way and buying into our approach."
Senior goal keeper Dalton Wilburn has played a large role in the defense's success early in the year, as well.
He's produced a pair of clean sheets on the season, and has been a spark for the team throughout the year.
"Dalton does an exceptional job and gives the guys playing in front of him confidence," Collins said. "Sometimes he can get too caught up in his emotions, so it can be a challenge to keep him level. He always brings intensity and energy into each game, and brings encouragement to his teammates.
"When he's playing well and boosting his teammates, it elevates them and makes them better."
As the season works its way down to the end, the Fighting Cocks still have areas to improve their record and make gains on the loaded district they compete in. With the postseason looming, they're continuing to put themselves in position to narrow the gap on the competition.
"The sky is the limit for us, right now," Collins said. "We're really starting to see the work we've put in come into fruition. We're learning to embrace the good days and flush the bad days and bounce back from them."
