HENDERSONVILLE — Since the beginning of her senior year, Jenna Pittman has eyed a return to the state cross country meet.
More specifically, though, she wanted to notch a personal record and qualify for All State honors.
On Thursday afternoon at Sanders Ferry Park, Pittman did both. She finished at 15th overall — a 35-spot improvement from last year’s finish at 50th — with a personal-best time of 20:24 in the TSSAA Girls’ State Cross Country Meet.
PR: check.
All State, which requires a top-15 finish: check.
In accomplishing those feats, Pittman becomes the second Cocke County cross country runner to reach All State status. The first was Morgan Blazer in 2020.
“This has been my goal all season,” said Pittman while flashing a tired but exuberant smile Thursday. “I’m thrilled. I don’t even know what to think. I feel like it’s all settling in. I’m just blessed, amazed. Everything.”
Added CCHS coach David Caughran: “It’s been a great year. I knew she was going to improve. To see her race and what she’s accomplished, it just really makes me feel great to be a part of that.”
Moreover, Thursday’s accomplishment provides another notch in the belt in what has been a jam-packed senior year for Pittman.
Not only has she carried a strong GPA — she has also served as the girls’ soccer team captain and won Homecoming Queen.
Throughout all of that, though, Pittman has continued running — a sport that brings her relief from stress and a competitive mindset.
“It’s a big part of my life, truly,” she said.
In light of that, Pittman would pull on her sneakers and hit the road — or the golf course beside her house — for up to nine miles per day.
“I’ve always said that Jenna is self-motivated in schoolwork and running both,” said Pittman’s dad, Kelvin. “She does it all herself.”
That self-motivation is especially important considering the inconsistency in Cocke County’s cross country program — three coaches in the three seasons Pittman has been running.
“The coaches all have different mindsets,” explained Pittman on Thursday. “But it’s important to run with your heart and do what you want.”
So, what does she want now?
“I want to qualify for state in track, too,” said Pittman. “Last year I got close.”
But she is also looking beyond the spring and what the future could hold in cross country.
Coaches from Maryville College and Carson-Newman showed up to watch Pittman and a few other runners on Thursday.
And, while Pittman hasn’t made things official, she has an idea of what’s next after high school.
“I want to commit to Carson-Newman and study nursing,” she said. “It feels great, because obviously it’s a dream to run in college when you do it in high school. I’m just so happy it’s finally working out and everything is falling into place.”
But she doesn’t want to move too quickly, either.
After all, there is still another half of senior year left to fill — and Pittman has certainly reaped rewards from the first few months.
“I’ve definitely had, like, the best senior year ever,” she said with a chuckle. “This is just something else on top. I’m loving it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.