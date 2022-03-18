COCKE COUNTY—We all know March, April and May are often wet months in East Tennessee, and this spring has been no exception. But it’s a particular problem for Cocke County Softball Coach Danny Hartsell.
“When the weather is bad, we can’t practice,” he says. “We don’t have a gym or anywhere else to go. It’s the same every year. We lose a lot of quality practice time just as the season is getting underway.”
But he’s a man with a plan. He wants to build an indoor practice facility.
“Jefferson County, Claiborne County, Hamblen County – almost all the counties around us have indoor facilities. Our girls have as much or more talent, and they’re willing to put in the work. They deserve the same advantage. ”
His dream is already taking shape. “Thanks to several donors, we’ve already broken ground for a metal building that will house batting cages, pitching lanes and a place to practice in inclement weather.”
The goal is to have the new facility available for practice this season, but it will take the community’s support to get there, Hartsell says.
He and several volunteers are working tirelessly toward that end. Several fundraising events are planned over the next several weeks, including a spaghetti dinner and auction on Saturday, April 2 at the Cocke County Recreation Building beginning at 5 p.m.
“We need everyone to come out and support this event,” he says. “We will have lots of fantastic auction items and promise you a good meal and fun evening.”
The dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, homemade dessert and a drink. Tickets are $8 and are available from any middle or high school softball player or at the law office of Terry Hurst on Main Street in downtown Newport. Tickets also may be purchased at the door the night of the dinner.
Every dollar raised will go towards the indoor facility.
If you aren’t able to attend but would like to help, please consider donating to this good cause. Mail your donation, payable to Cocke County High School softball, 216 Hedrick Drive, Newport, TN 37821.
For more information, contact Coach Hartsell at 423-608-5366.
“With everyone’s help, we can do this,” says Hartsell. “It’s about more than putting up a building. It’s a way to get more girls – especially high school age girls – involved in sports. That’s important because it’s a proven fact: girls that play sports are more likely to graduate than non-athletes and less likely to get in trouble. Sports are also a gateway to post high-school scholarships and other opportunites.
“This building is another way to show that Cocke County cares about its youth.”
