To close out the tournament last season, the Northwest Patriots came just short of a title in a narrow loss to an unbeaten Bridgeport Rockets team in the championship game.
On Monday they snapped that unbeaten streak, topping the reigning champions in a rematch of last year’s championship game, doing so on the road.
Road teams took the majority of victories to start the second week of the season.
Both Centerview and Parrottsville swept their opponents, Del Rio and Smoky Mountain, while on the road on Monday. Grassy Fork was the only school to come up with two victories at home, as the Ravens and Lady Ravens took down Edgemont for their second consecutive victories on the season.
BRIDGEPORT 43, NORTHWEST 4 (GIRLS)
Holding the Northwest Patriots scoreless through three quarters, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets cruised to a 43-4 victory in their home opener on Monday night.
Ava Wheeler led the Bridgeport effort with 19 points. Hannah Smith had all four of Northwest’s points in the loss.
The Lady Rockets dashed out to an 18-0 advantage after the first quarter, and turned in a 22-0 lead going into the half.
Coming out strong in the second half, Bridgeport scored 19 unanswered points in the third to take a 41-0 lead into the fourth before closing out the 39-point victory.
BRIDGEPORT (43): Ava Wheeler 19, Emma Potter 8, Kennadee Langford 4, Matisse Bible 3, Haylee Webber 3, Michaya Stephenson 2, Mia Thacker 2, Arianna Mendez 2.
NORTHWEST (4): Hannah Smith 4.
NORTHWEST 55, BRIDGEPORT 36 (BOYS)
If the Northwest Patriots are looking to get back to the championship spotlight, they’re off to the right start to get there.
On Monday, in a rematch of last year’s championship, they found retribution in a 55-36 victory over the defending champion Bridgeport Rockets.
Benito Torres led Northwest in scoring with a game-high 18 points. Three more Patriots notched double figures, as Donovan Campos-Nuci had 17 and Zander Hale added another 16 points in the victory. Bridgeport was led in scoring by a 14-point effort from Seth Miller.
Northwest came out the gate strong with a 16-2 lead to end the first quarter. Bridgeport matched the Patriots scoring pace in the second, but still trailed 28-15 at the half.
Opening the second half, Northwest extended its lead by six to a 43-24 advantage before going on to close out a 19-point win on the road.
The Patriots have an open date to close out the week, while Bridgeport will remain home for a day game. The Rockets and Lady Rockets host Edgemont on Thursday.
NORTHWEST (55): Benito Torres 18, Donovan Campos-Nuci 17, Zande Hale 16, A.J. Carrillo 2, Akilles Myers 2.
BRIDGEPORT (36): Seth Miller 14, Braxton Kyker 8, Cody Strange 4, Rider Finchum 4, Marcus Paulette 2, Cornelius Carr 2, Jayden Holt 2.
GRASSY FORK 29, EDGEMONT 17 (GIRLS)
With a strong first-quarter showing, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens came out victorious over the Edgemont Lady Panthers, 29-17, on Monday.
Kate Raines and Ripley Groat each co-led the Lady Ravens with eight points apiece. Edgemont was led in scoring by Lakelynn Fowler with seven points.
Grassy Fork put up 11 points in the opening frame, taking an 11-2 advantage. Edgemont rallied in the second, but still trailed 14-10 going into the half.
The Lady Ravens re-extended their lead to start the second half, taking a 24-14 lead into the fourth. Raines, who was scoreless in the first half, had six points in the third.
Grassy Fork remained in control in the final six minutes, closing out a 12-point win for its second consecutive victory on the season.
GRASSY FORK (29): Kate Raines 8, Ripley Groat 8, Layla Bradely 6, Bella Stanton 5, Stella Raines 2.
EDGEMONT (17): Lakelynn Fowler 7, Jaylen Moore 4, Madison Webb 2, Lynckon Haynes 2, Katina Chanel 2.
GRASSY FORK 50, EDGEMONT 23 (BOYS)
Getting out to a strong start in the first half, the Grassy Fork Ravens outpaced the Edgemont Panthers for a 50-23 victory on Monday night.
Cruz Coggins and Cooper Davis each co-led the Ravens in scoring with 18 points apiece.
Grassy Fork buried three shots from long range to take a 16-6 lead after the first quarter. Davis and Coggins would combine for 26 points in the first half to give the Ravens a 31-16 lead at the half.
The start to the second half sealed the win for the home-standing Ravens. They held Edgemont without a field goal in the third to take a 43-17 lead into the fourth.
They closed out the final six minutes for a 27-point victory to start the week.
Both team will be on the road to finish the second week of the season. Grassy Fork takes to the road to face Smoky Mountain at 6 p.m. Edgemont will play in a day game at Bridgeport on Thursday.
GRASSY FORK (50): Cruz Coggins 18, Cooper Davis 18, Draiden Sneed 9, Asher Faison 3, Eli Gilliam 2.
EDGEMONT (23): Jamiel Smith 6, Jaxson McCoig 5, Noah Clark 4, Cooper Chambers 3, Ashton Thomas 3, Dakota Fine 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 76, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 4 (GIRLS)
Scoring 47 points in the first quarter, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts came out with their foot on the gas with no intention of letting up on Monday.
The Lady Parrotts topped the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears 76-4 on the road.
Blakelyn Clevenger led eight different scorers for Parrottsville with 18 points. Hailee Hartsell and Brookelyn Clevenger also reached double figures in scoring with 13 points apiece.
Parrottsville came out of the first six minutes of play with a 47-4 lead. That would be the score at the half, as well, as neither team put up points in the second frame.
The Lady Parrotts top three scorers combined to add nine more points to their lead in the third, taking a 64-4 lead into the fourth before closing out the victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (76): Blakelyn Clevenger 18, Hailee Hartsell 13, Brookelyn Clevenger 13, Cee Gee McNealy 8, Kadence Watson 8, Mallory Nease 7, Javin Campbell 5, Kate Kickliter 4.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (4): Alyssa Susalla 2, Sara Guzman 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 63, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 32 (BOYS)
Getting out to a fast start on Monday night, the Parrottsville Parrotts picked up a 63-32 victory on the road over the Smoky Mountain Bears.
Devin Caldwell led the Parrotts in scoring with a game-high 15 points. Jackson Watts added another 10. Christian Walsh led the Bears with eight points.
Parrottsville led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, and took a 36-8 lead into the half. Eight different Parrotts posted scoring figures by the intermission. Ten Parrotts would post scores by the end of the night.
Smoky Mountain chipped into the deficit in the third quarter, but still trailed 47-21 going into the fourth. Parrottsville added back to its lead in the final frame, closing out a 41-point win on the road.
Both Parrottsville and Smoky Mountain will be at home to close the week. The Parrotts will host Centerview, while the Bears host Grassy Fork on Thursday. Both games tip off at 6 p.m.
PARROTTSVILLE (63): Devin Caldwell 15, Jackson Watts 10, Eli Roberts 8, Waylon Fox 7, Daniel Price 6, Logan Bowlin 5, John Dillon Ramsey 5, Madden Hamilton 4, Nate Mason 2, Dylan Fox 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (32): Christian Walsh 8, Ezra Spurgeon 5, Brody Stooksbury 5, Wesley Ledford 5, Cole Freeman 4, Daniel Reece 3, Tucker Whaley 2.
CENTERVIEW 26, DEL RIO 9 (GIRLS)
Despite a tight battle at the end of the first quarter, the Centerview Lady Falcons pulled away for a 26-9 win on the road over the Del Rio Lady Trojans on Monday.
Amelia Ellison led all scorers with 11 points for Centerview.
Centerview led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter. Putting up 13 points in the second, the Lady Falcons carried a 17-8 lead into the half.
The end of the first half and the start to the second would be the difference in the game. Centerview scored five unanswered points in the third to extend its lead to a 22-8 advantage before going on to close out the 17-point win.
CENTERVIEW (26): Amelia Ellison 11, Kylie Vinson 5, Elizza Cook 4, Josie Shaver 2, Vanessa Fox 2, Taylor Crum 2.
DEL RIO (9): Payton Mathes 4, Zoe Jones 3, Delilah Burchfield 2.
CENTERVIEW 56, DEL RIO 16 (BOYS)
A high-scoring first quarter turned into the start of a 56-16 victory for the Centerview Falcons on Monday.
Centerview topped the Del Rio Trojans to start the week. Coulter Oliva led the Falcons’ scoring effort with 16 points. Logan Helton (14) and Christian Cole (10) also notched double figures in the victory. Christian Bryan led the Trojans in scoring with 13 points.
Centerview put up 26 points in the first quarter, taking a 26-3 advantage into the second. Oliva had 10 points through the first six minutes. He and Helton combined for 18 first-quarter points.
Del Rio cut back into the deficit before the half, but still trailed 29-13.
The Falcons opened the second half much like the first, scoring 16 unanswered points to take a 45-13 lead into the fourth before closing out a 40-point win on the road.
Both teams will be on the road to finish the week. Centerview travels to Parrottsville, while Del Rio will be at Cosby on Thursday for 6 p.m. tip-offs.
CENTERVIEW (56): Coulter Oliva 16, Logan Helton 14, Christian Cole 10, Ryan Barrett 6, Riley Collins 4, Dylan Turner 4, Jude Oliva 2.
DEL RIO (16): Christian Bryan 13, Eli Sprouse 3.
