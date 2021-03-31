COSBY—The runs just keep coming with ease for the Cosby Lady Eagles.
After putting up 10 runs in a win over Class AAA Sevier County the night before, the Lady Eagles exploded for a season-high 22 runs in just four innings to knock off Class AA Pigeon Forge, 22-7, on Tuesday.
"What I liked the most about this win is we had to battle back after letting them back in the game," Cosby coach Mike Bryant said. "We made some mistakes and let them back in it, and they get a couple of hits and made a game out of it.
"That forced us to come back and take command of the game again, and we kind of broke their will the second time."
Cosby (5-1) held a commanding early lead, but mistakes allowed Pigeon Forge to creep back into contention before the Lady Eagles put the game away late at the plate.
The Lady Eagles churned out 17 hits amongst 10 different players in the victory. After Tuesday night's win the group is averaging 17 runs per game in their five victories this season.
"We're always glad to have these games where we can get everybody in and let them get a plate appearance," Bryant said. "We're still a little young, but I can't say enough about our senior leadership and the way they take over."
Pigeon Forge loaded the bases to start the game, but 1-out shot hit straight to Kaymen Moss' glove in left field turned into a double play at the plate as Moss gunned down the lead runner who ran into the awaiting tag of Shylee Weeks.
The Lady Eagles made two such plays at the plate, as Lauren Ford also benefitted from a groundout to first that turned into a double play at the plate with Leia Groat waiting to make the tag the second time around.
"We've turned a few double plays this year that's helped us maintain control of the game like that," Bryant said. "Both of those came in big spots, too. Plays that kept them from cutting our lead even closer."
After a 1-out double, Shylee Weeks opened the scoring for the game by getting across on a wild pitch in the first. That run sparked the first of nine first-inning runs by the Lady Eagles.
Daycee Weeks stayed hot at the plate with another 2-RBI home run blast over the center field wall to make it a 3-0 Cosby lead.
Combined, the Weeks' sisters managed four hits and three RBIs in the victory, with Shylee Weeks going 3-for-4 from the plate.
"It's special for them to have this year together," Bryant said. "I think there's a little sibling rivalry there. They're always trying to outdo one another, but it's in a healthy, competitive manner.
"I'm super proud of the way Shylee has come into this season, and I'm thrilled with the way Daycee is playing and the leadership she's shown as a senior."
Olivia Hicks scored the fourth run, getting across on a wild pitch. Katie Myers added the fifth run with a 2-out RBI single, and Reese Michaels continued the 2-out hitting onslaught with a 2-RBI bases-clearing single on a line shot to center to make it a 7-0 Cosby lead.
Groat had the final RBI of the inning with a single ripped into the outfield that also lent an extra run off an error. Pigeon Forge finally got out of the frame at a 9-0 deficit by stranding runners on the corners.
Not willing to go home early, the Lady Tigers got six runs back in the top of the second, and kept the margin manageable going into the third.
Pigeon Forge loaded the bases again early in the frame, and got two across on bases-loaded walks with no outs. The Lady Eagles made a quick change at pitcher, but another bases-loaded walk mixed with three additional RBIs by putting the ball in play allowed the Lady Tigers to narrow the gap to a 9-6 margin.
The double play turned by Ford and Groat kept Pigeon Forge from getting within a single run to get to the bottom half of the frame.
Cosby only got a single run back in the bottom of the second. Moss fired an RBI double on a hard ground shot that bounced over third base, pushing the lead to 10-6. The Lady Eagles were caught in a double play with a runner moving to third to close out the inning.
Michaels retired the side in order to open the third, allowing the Lady Eagles to get back to the plate and go back to work on building their lead.
Shylee Weeks had her first RBI of the evening on a double flown deep into center field. Groat and Ford each put singles in center field for back-to-back RBIs to give Cosby a 13-6 lead.
Ford also finished the night with a 3-for-4 showing at the plate — on a pair of extra-base hits — with three RBIs.
Ford and Hicks were each the benefactor of a missed pickoff attempt at third base that flew deep into left field. Kylee Cornwell scored on a wild pitch and Michaels had her first RBI of the night on a single lined into center to make it a 17-6 Cosby lead after the third.
Pigeon Forge connected on a solo shot home run in the fourth to get back within 10, but Michaels and the Cosby defense gave the Lady Tigers no more. Michaels recorded her fifth and final strikeout of the night to get out of the top of the fourth and allow the Lady Eagles to close out the night at the plate in the bottom half.
With Groat and Daycee Weeks on with lead-off walks, Ford rung them both in on a 2-RBI double driven into center to make it a 19-7 lead for the Lady Eagles.
Hicks brought in the ensuing run on a sacrifice-RBI grounded out to first.
Subbing into the lineup late, Olivia McMahan became the eighth different Lady Eagle to post an RBI. Her single, followed by Harlee Taylor's RBI single gave Cosby nine different players to bring in runs in Tuesday's victory.
