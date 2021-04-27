COSBY—A lot can be learned about a team in their response to adversity.
The Cosby Lady Eagles suffered a pair of district losses last week. Their response came in the form of a doubleheader sweep against Hampton over the weekend.
Cosby took game one over Hampton, 11-1, and game two, 17-3, in a Saturday twin bill. The wins move the Lady Eagles to 11-4, with 10 of their 11 victories coming after putting up at least 10 runs in a game.
Cosby’s offense has seemingly been the catalyst of its season in 2021. The team seems to go as their bats do.
Every game they are able to hang up gaudy numbers tends to signify a victory. The lowest amount of runs the Lady Eagles have scored and still won all season is six, a 6-5 win over Hancock County.
With just a handful of matchups remaining before the postseason, Saturday’s showing tends to be a good sign for the Lady Eagles moving forward, even though they’ll now have to fight from behind to earn the coveted top seed before the District 2-A Tournament begins.
Cosby took game one of Saturday’s twin bill in just four innings. The Lady Eagles had 15 base knocks to go with their 11 runs in the 10-run victory.
Senior Daycee Weeks smashed her fourth home run of the season with a two-RBI dinger in the fourth. She batted 2-for-3 in the game with three RBIs.
Three consecutive one-out singles helped put the Lady Eagles on the board first. Weeks got hold of an RBI single to bring in the first run, while Olivia Hicks got the second run across on a fielder’s choice.
Hicks’ game would finish similar to Weeks, as she too was 2-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs.
Hampton mustered just two hits in the first game. Reese Michaels struck out six in the abbreviated matchup. The only run allowed was an unearned run in the third inning.
Cosby nearly batted around in the bottom half of the second, scoring five runs to pad its lead.
Michaels brought in a run on an RBI double with no outs. Leia Groat added an RBI on a one-out single, and Hicks brought in the final two runs on a two-out single. One run scored on a throwing error.
The Lady Eagles left a runner on third to end the third inning, but close game one with four runs.
Michaels reached on a lead-off triple, setting up Shylee Weeks to pick up an RBI on a single. Shylee Weeks was 2-for-3 with an RBI in game one.
Daycee Weeks drilled a two-run blast out of the park on a one-out offering to make it a 10-1 game. Kylee Cornwell had the game-deciding run with a one-out RBI double.
Game two wasn’t as prolific from the plate for the Lady Eagles, even though they put up more runs.
Cosby had 11 hits in game two, and opened the game by batting around in the first inning.
Walks littered the scorebook in the nightcap, allowing more Lady Eagles to get on base without putting the ball in play.
Cosby loaded the bases with one out, setting up Hicks for a two-RBI double. Cornwell followed with a two-RBI single to quickly make it a 4-0 game.
Like game one, Hicks went 2-for-3 at the plate in the final game of the evening. Cornwell finished the second game 2-for-4 at the plate.
Cosby pushed one more across in the first to lead 5-0 after one.
Hampton tripled its offensive output from the first game, but still only scored three runs on Cosby’s defense.
The Lady Bulldogs pushed the first run across in the bottom of the second, and the final two in the bottom of the third. The second game also went just four innings.
The Lady Eagles batted around again in the second, but only came away with three additional runs.
Shylee Weeks was the first across after reaching on a lead-off single. She stole second and third base before scoring after a passed ball. In game two she finished with a team-best 3-for-4 showing at the plate.
Cosby’s next two runs scored on back-to-back fielder’s choices, giving it an 8-0 lead going into the bottom of the.
Working in the dugout, Cosby head coach Michael Bryant sprinkled pinch hitters throughout the lineup late in the final game.
Olivia McMahan benefitted with a sacrifice RBI to follow Shylee Weeks’ lead-off triple, bringing her in for the score.
Cosby held a 9-3 lead going into the fourth, and ended the game with an eight-run inning.
Katie Myers pushed the final two runs of the game across on a two-out two-RBI double.
