NEWPORT—Newport Grammar isn't finished yet.
After advancing to the Section 2-A Tournament quarterfinals with first round wins over the weekend, the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors picked up victories over visiting H.Y. Livesay on Monday.
Both teams will now advance to the semifinals of the sectional round, just two steps away from a potential TMSAA Class A State Championship berth.
Moving on the sectional semis, the Lady Warriors will play their final four matchup on Thursday, while the Warriors will be back in action on Friday.
Victories would send them both to the Section 2-A Championship games. Both the semifinals and championship games will be played at Harriman High School.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 33, H.Y. LIVESAY 28 (GIRLS)
With their season on the line, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors entered the fourth quarter with their backs against the wall.
H.Y. Livesay had just added a basket at the end of the third, and led by seven going into the fourth. That wouldn't turn back a determined group of Lady Warriors, though.
Instead, Newport Grammar rallied in the fourth, overcoming the deficit to pick up a 33-28 victory to send it to the Section 2-A semifinals later this week.
Hayden Carter continued what's been a strong postseason for her with a game-high 16 points to help lead the Lady Warriors to victory. Ashlyon Roberts and Brinkley Hollin each led the Lady Eagles of H.Y. Livesay with seven points apiece.
Newport Grammar fell behind early, as H.Y. Livesay pulled ahead to an 8-4 lead after the first quarter, and built it into a 10-point, 18-8 lead going into the half.
The Lady Warriors got the deficit back down to single digits, but still trailed 22-15 at the end of the third.
In the fourth, NGS used an early run to take its first lead of the second half midway through the final frame.
Smothering H.Y. Livesay on the defensive end, the Lady Warriors held it to just six points in the fourth, completing Monday's comeback victory with a five point victory in their final home outing of the season.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (33): Hayden Carter 16, Carsie Ellison 9, Karmine Shropshire 6, Emersen Smith 2.
H.Y. LIVESAY (28): Ashlyon Roberts 7, Brinkley Hollin 7, Hayden Beeler 5, Callie Hawkins 4, Alyssa Smith 3, Jayla Bailey 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 57, H.Y. LIVESAY 33 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors have been nothing short of dominant in the postseason.
That was no different in Monday's Section 2-A quarterfinal.
The Warriors raced out to an early lead, which has been a theme for most of the year, and controlled the game the rest of the way en route to a 57-33 victory over the H.Y. Livesay Eagles.
Kyler Hayes led NGS with a game-high 29 points, while Oren Hazelwood added 13 and Will Sutton poured in 10 more in favor of the Warriors. Gavin Owens was H.Y. Livesay's leading scorer with 14 points.
Newport Grammar got out to an 18-7 lead at the end of the opening period. As a team, the Warriors buried four shots from 3-point range to get out to an early 11-point lead.
Scoring was slower in the second, but NGS still managed to hold a 10-point, 26-16 lead into the half.
Any hopes of an H.Y. Livesay upset were put to rest early in the second half.
The Warriors put up 21 points in the third, taking a 47-26 lead into the fourth before they put the finishing touches on Monday's 24-point victory that would send them to the Section 2-A semifinals to end the week.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (57): Kyler Hayes 29, Oren Hazelwood 13, Will Sutton 10, Ethan Fine 5, Tucker Hembree 2.
H.Y. LIVESAY (33): Gavin Owens 14, Brayden Palmer 9, Kobe Carter 3, Jed Bailey 3, Tanner Hill 2, Hudson Harris 1, Jonathon Wilder 1.
