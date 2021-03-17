MURFREESBORO—For the second time in three years the Cosby Eagles put together a dramatic postseason run to get to Murfreesboro.
Unfortunately the trend of that run ending in the TSSAA Class A State Quarterfinals followed them.
Cosby tied the game early in the fourth after trailing the entire second half, to that point, but couldn’t quite get over the hump. In the end, Pickett County pulled away to secure a 63-56 win over the Eagles, and lock in a berth in the Class A Semifinals on Friday.
“It takes a good team to get down here,” Cosby acting head coach Cody Lowe said. “These guys did what they needed to do to get down here, and that’s something to be proud of. I saw a lot of buy-in, and guys stepping up making plays over the last month.”
The Amonett brothers, Zach and Will Amonett, played a large role in Cosby’s demise on Wednesday. Zach Amonett finished with a game-high 27 points, while Will Amonett had 16 points.
“We knew they could shoot the ball really well,” Lowe said. “I thought they got us off the bounce a little more than we thought they would, based on film. They got deep and put us in scramble situations, and found open shooters. They just made big shot over and over again.”
The duo sank all seven of Pickett County’s 3-point makes. Will Amonett was a perfect 4-of-4 from 3, which all came in the second half.
Riley Galler, who wound up in foul trouble in the first half, finished one rebound shy of a double-double. He was one of three Cosby players to reach double figures in scoring, as he finished with 13 points and nine boards in his final game with the Eagles.
“I thought Riley played really well,” Lowe said. “He’s played well these last three games. We told him we needed a game like he gave us. He was a force inside and they had a really hard time matching up with him.
Also playing his final game for the Eagles, Class A Mr. Basketball finalist Trey Johnson finished the night with 14 points. A central focus of the Bobcats’ defense, Johnson was held to just a 6-of-20 shooting effort from the floor.
“They did a really good job packing in on him and defending him,” Lowe said. “They knew our sets and scouted us really well. We had some guys that normally get some shots, like (Corey) Askew and Paxton (Coggins) that get more shots than they got.”
Hayden Green was Cosby’s scoring leader, and displayed many positives in his first trip to the state’s grand stage.
Finishing with a game-high 15 points on a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range, the sophomore put together a performance that has the future of the program looking more than healthy.
“People tend to forget he’s just a sophomore,” Lowe said. “Since day one the ball was put in his hands as the point guard. I thought he got better as the year went on, and played really well down the stretch. That’s exciting for this team, moving forward.”
Galler had the game’s first six points, eerily reminiscent of the way he started the sectional round matchup at Harriman. He also had five boards in the first, but would wind up in foul trouble, picking up his second foul early in the second and sitting most of the rest of the first half.
Johnson made it an 8-0 Cosby lead with 4:26 left in the first, but Pickett County had the response.
Led by Zach Amonett, the Bobcats scored the next 10 points to edge ahead 10-8 in the final minute of the first quarter. Hayden Green buried a late 3 from the corner to put the Eagles back on top, though, taking an 11-10 lead into the second.
Both teams traded baskets throughout the second quarter, but it was Pickett County that pulled ahead before the half.
Amonett had 10 points in the period, and was the spark in an 8-2 run over a 3-minute span that put the Bobcats ahead by seven, 32-25, with 1:13 left in the half. Green and Shayden O’Dell came up with a pair of clutch baskets in the final minute of the half to work the deficit back down to three, 32-29, at the intermission.
While Cosby entered the game with an overall size advantage, that didn’t keep the Bobcats off the glass.
Pickett County did the bulk of its first-half damage with Galler on the bench. Not only did the Bobcats use a late run to take a halftime lead, they also out-rebounded Cosby 13-5 on the boards during his absence in the second quarter, and had 11 second-chance points in the first half.
“There’s no doubt that was the difference in the game,” Lowe said. “They had 16 offensive rebounds to our 18 defensive rebounds for the entire game. You can’t give a team like that second-chance shots. They’re too good offensively.”
Pickett County out-rebounded the Eagles 36-27, 16-9 on the offensive glass.
Cosby got within one of the lead on two occasions in the third quarter, but could never quite pull ahead.
Pickett County knocked down timely 3s to maintain its lead, as the Amonett brothers buried four from behind the arc in the third. Will Amonett had three of them, including back-to-back makes with a little over two minutes left in the frame to put the Bobcats ahead, 46-41.
Green brought Cosby back within a single possession with a 3 late in the quarter, but the Eagles still trailed, 47-44, going into the fourth.
Galler had the tying play on an and-1 layup with 5:19 left in the fourth. After knocking down the free-throw the game was knotted at 47-47.
That’s the closest the Eagles would get the rest of the way.
Pickett County had the next five points, and continued to limit Cosby’s offensive production on the other end.
With a minute remaining, the Bobcats’ lead was eight, 57-49, as time began to run out on Cosby’s season.
Pickett County led by as much as 10 in the final moments before going on to secure the win by seven and advancing to the Class A Semifinals to face Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (MAHS).
