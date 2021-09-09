COSBY—It was supposed to take place at the start of the year, but the Cocke County Lady Red and Cosby Lady Eagles finally met on the volleyball floor.
After storming to victory in the first set, the Lady Red had to battle to earn wins in the ensuing two sets to pull out a win in straight sets over their inter-county rival. Cocke County emerged victorious with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-22) sweep of Cosby on Wednesday in a match that had been long overdue since it was originally scheduled.
"We started off really strong, but still ended with mistakes we shouldn't have been making," CCHS first-year coach Heather Williams said. "It reminded me a lot of the Sevier County match. I felt like we ran out of momentum throughout the last two sets."
Wednesday's match was moved to Smoky Mountain Elementary in Cosby, as final touches continue to be made on the new gymnasium floor at Cosby High School.
It's made for a frustrating time for the Lady Eagles, who've still yet to play a true home game with the fall season now in its fourth week.
What wasn't frustrating, though, was the continued effort first-year head coach Taylor Halcomb has seen out of her group over the last week. Although Cosby did fall in straight sets on Wednesday, the fight was there from start to finish as the program continues to show improvement with the season nearing the midway mark.
"Our girls are making the right changes," Halcomb said. "We look a lot better than we did two weeks ago. They're taking it one step at a time by learning new things. I think getting the win over Jellico was much-needed. It was a confidence boost that showed them they're doing the right things and are heading in the right direction."
The Barnes' twins led Cosby's effort on Wednesday. Chesnie Barnes had six kills and an ace, while Lexie Barnes led the team in scoring with five kills and three aces.
Cocke County was once again led by three-year starter Paige Niethammer, who finished with a game-high 11 kills and an ace. She battled most of the evening with the Barnes twins around the net, making for an entertaining back-and-forth between the three heavy hitters.
"It's important for us to play well around the net," Williams said. "That gives our passers a chance to move the ball and our front row be able to block. We've had a hard time covering, so it helps to have good front-row play."
"It was exciting to watch them go at it," Halcomb added. "We've got good blockers and good hitters, so playing at this type of level was a challenge but also something that'll help us get better."
Savannah Groth followed Niethammer in total points with three kills and seven aces. She was the team's leading server throughout the match.
Freshman newcomer Abby Niethammer continued to be a shining beacon of what the Lady Red's future holds. She had three kills and three aces, showcasing her ability to score from all over the floor and make contributions even in her first year at the high school level.
"Abby is a solid player for us," Williams said. "Both of our freshmen, Shayna (Williams) and Abby both are contributing well to our team in all phases of the game."
Cocke County took the first set with relative ease. The Lady Red led by as much as 16 before taking a 25-11 win in the opening set for a 1-0 lead in the match.
Paige Niethammer had four kills in the first set. Groth matched her scoring output with three aces and a kill.
The second set played in Cosby's favor through the first half of the frame. The Lady Eagles led 3-1, and was deadlocked at 8-8 to start the set. Cocke County legged out a 10-0 run led by three more aces from Groth for an 18-8 advantage.
Cosby battled back within three points. A Katie Myers kill combined with a pair of aces from Lexie Barnes cut the Lady Red's lead down to 18-15. Back-to-back kills by the Niethammer sisters pushed the CCHS back to five, though.
The Lady Eagles could come no closer, as Abby Niethammer closed the set with a pair of aces for a 25-17 win in the frame, and a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set got off to a start reminiscent of the opening frame. Cocke County led 9-2 early, with Paige Niethammer rolling with three kills in four plays.
Cosby rallied again, though, narrowing the gap to a single point at 12-11 in the middle of the frame.
Cocke County pulled back out to a seven-point advantage, aided by back-to-back kills from Shayna Williams. The Lady Red led 20-13 and looked poised to get the sweep.
The Lady Eagles weren't going to back down, though. They fought to Cocke County's advantage to two, after trailing by five with the game point on the line.
A Lexie Barnes kill made it a 24-22 set with momentum squarely in Cosby's corner, but an error would give the Lady Red the match point and the win in straight sets.
"Our third set was probably our best set," Halcomb said. "I think the girls finally realized their potential. We played really well in that set against a really good team. It's a confidence boost for them, and for me as well. I think the way we played today will help our girls understand these teams we're playing are beatable."
After closing the week with a district match against Jefferson County on Thursday, the Lady Red return to action on Monday with a trip to Pigeon Forge.
Cosby will be in action at the Rocky Top Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn. over the course of the weekend. The Lady Eagles open next week's slate with a District 2-A rematch at home against Jellico, which they're coming off a 3-0 victory over, on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.