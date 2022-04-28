NEWPORT—The regular season conference schedule for the Fighting Cocks came to a close Tuesday afternoon in their home game against the Claiborne County Bulldogs. The losing skid continued for the Big Red as they fell to the Bulldogs 10-0 in a five inning affair.
Cocke County went without a hit until Dylan Webb’s double in the bottom of the fourth. The second, and final hit of the game, was an Ezekiel Cortez single in the bottom of the fifth.
Mistakes proved costly for the Big Red once again with multiple hit batsmen and errors in the field. Head coach Andy Chrisman said it’s tough to win games when you give teams the advantage.
“That’s a really good baseball team and you have to tip your hat. They put some really good swings on some balls and had a couple doubles and a triple,” Chrisman said.
“They hit it hard around the park and have a good approach at the plate. They’re difficult to pitch to, but with that being said, we walked several, hit several and handed them several free bases. We really just struggled to throw out any base runners throughout the game.”
The Big Red came into Tuesday’s game after dropping a doubleheader to the Greeneville Green Devils on Monday. Cocke County had one hit in game one and were no hit in game two falling 17-0.
Chrisman said it’s hard to build confidence from game to game when you can’t put the ball in play or manufacture runs.
“Our offense just kind of went away. It’s tough to keep your confidence level up when you’re not hitting, and it’s really snowballing on us right now. We’ve got to get back to doing things we know we can do and find ways to push runs across.”
Cocke County’s lineup has been tweaked from game to game as they are still trying to find the right man at each position. Chrisman said he believes the right players are in place but his staff needs to do a better job preparing them each outing.
“We’ve given some other guys opportunities and continue to mix it around a little bit, but at the end of the day we’re playing the best players that we have. We need to coach them better and have them play better when they’re in the game.”
Cocke County has two games remaining on their schedule before district tournament play begins. They will play their final home game on Monday night against the Northview Academy Cougars. It will be senior night for Bryce Click and Chandler Gregg. They finish their season on Tuesday when they travel to Fulton to battle the Falcons.
The first game of the double elimination district tournament will be against the Bulldogs. It will be the fourth time the two teams have squared off this season. Cocke County is the six seed going in and Claiborne is the five seed. Chrisman said his team has lots of work to do to be ready for the next meeting between the two teams.
“It looks like we’re going to Claiborne again for the first round of the district tournament,” he said. “We played them close in one of the three games and I feel like we’re capable of playing with them. So far we haven’t put it all together when we need to.
“The only thing I know to do is keep working. We have to get back in the batting cage, get out here and take ground balls, and continue to acquire skills. Confidence comes from skill acquisition so we have to acquire as many as possible heading down the stretch. We just want to get in that tournament bracket and ruin someone else’s season.”
Most of the opposition the Big Red have faced in district play has been senior led teams with ample amounts of playing time under their belts. Cocke County has been in a bit of a rebuild after graduating several seniors from the 2021 class.
Chrisman said the future looks brighter for his team as his players continue to develop in a district that will be maintained for at least the next two seasons.
“Every team in the league this year, with the exception of Greeneville, has a senior heavy team. We’re playing four freshmen every night and had five on the field at one point during this game.
“We are caught here in a cycle where we are rebuilding after graduating a big class last year. I thought we would compete better than what we have, but it’s not indicative of what we can do in this league moving forward.
“Coach Fulmer used to say the best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores. They’re going to get bigger and stronger here while other schools graduate guys. We still have at least two more chances to try and knock someone off in this league.”
Monday’s game against the Cougars is set for 5:30 p.m. with senior night activities taking place before first pitch. Cocke County will have the opportunity to improve upon their 5-21 mark before kicking off the district tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.