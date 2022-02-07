NEWPORT—The quest for perfection often has bumps along the way, but that was not the case this year for the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts. Their sustained dominance in elementary basketball has been on display for more than half a decade. This season, like many, resulted in an undefeated regular season for the Lady Parrotts.
A fire was lit last year when the Lady Ravens of Grassy Fork upended Parrottsville’s chase for perfection in the championship game. They were striving not only for perfection but a fourth straight elementary tournament title.
The burning desire to avenge that loss was evident as the Lady Parrotts dominated their opponents throughout the season.
When tournament time came they claimed the one seed, which is befitting of a team that goes undefeated. It was strictly business in their first two games that saw them defeat their opponents by a combined score of 94-30.
Saturday night, with everything on the line, their quest for perfection was fulfilled with a 45-14 victory over the Lady Eagles of Cosby. The celebration following the win was not grandiose. Fans in the crowd cheered, but the court was strangely calm as Parrottsville quietly reveled in their accomplishment as if a large weight had been lifted. Meeting expectations can be hard but exceeding them to an even higher degree takes a strength and tenacity that isn’t often found in young players.
Parrottsville showed the upmost respect to their opponent who upset the higher seed to reach the championship. Cosby held the three seed coming into the tournament and defeated the Lady Panthers of Edgemont, and two seed Bridgeport Lady Rockets to reach the title game. The offensive firepower of the Lady Parrotts proved to be too much for the Lady Eagles to overcome.
It’s a pick your poison approach when playing Parrottsville as it’s difficult to contain every player in the lineup. On any given night a single player can carry the team to a victory.
On Saturday, it was Blakelyn Clevenger’s time to shine as she led the team with 24 points in the most important game of the season. A trio of Cosby players would each score four points to tie for the lead.
Clevenger’s run started in the first quarter as she paced the Lady Parrotts with 10 points in the opening frame. Cosby’s Katey Moore hit the first shot from the field for the Lady Eagles in the game. The remainder of Cosby’s points in the quarter would come from the free throw line. At the end of the first quarter it was 11-6, Parrottsville.
The second quarter was a struggle for both teams as they continued to search for one another’s weaknesses. Though they had played many times during the regular season, tournament play brings an entirely different fighting spirit.
The Lady Parrotts would manage to get the best of Cosby once again as Cee Gee McNealy hit her first shots of the game. Her first two points were followed by a shot from deep to push Parrottsville’s point total to seven for the period. Though their offense was limited, Parrottsville’s defensive pressure was as strong as ever in the second. Cosby was held scoreless in the quarter as they saw the deficit grow to 12 at the half.
The floodgates broke open in the third quarter in Parrottsville’s favor. After a quiet second period Clevenger found a rhythm again in the third. Her 11 points in the quarter came in a variety of ways.
Clevenger’s first shot from the field in the third came on a contested shot under the basket. She would connect and be fouled in the process. Clevenger hit the subsequent free throw for the 3-point play.
Her shots continued to find the bottom of the net on multiple Parrottsville possessions. The first three of the night fell for Clevenger on an open shot from the perimeter toward the end of the period.
McNealy mirrored her second quarter in the third with a two-point basket followed by a three. The pair combined for 15 of the 16 points scored in the frame.
Cosby was in need of a spark but failed to find one in the second half. Allie Ottinger would be responsible for the only basket in the third, after Cosby suffered a nearly 9 minute drought. A championship was in sight for Parrottsville as they ended the third quarter up 34-8.
The closing period brought another double-digit scoring effort from the Lady Parrotts. The 11 points scored by Parrottsville over the final 6 minutes would be the proverbial icing on championship cake that was destined since the season began.
The Lady Eagles, never giving up in the contest, would score six points in the fourth quarter behind shots made by Moore and Ella Hicks. Cosby had much to be proud about after finishing the season as one the two best teams in the county.
PARROTTSVILLE (45): Blakelyn Clevenger 24, Cee Gee McNeally 14, Brookelyn Clevenger 4, Hailee Hartsell 3.
COSBY (14): Katey Moore 4, Ella Hicks 4, Allie Ottinger 4, Destiny O’dell 1.
