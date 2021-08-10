Although it wasn’t the result the team had hoped for, Monday was still a notable showing for the CCHS boys’ golf team. They finished one stroke off the winning score set by Cherokee, as the Chiefs topped both the Fighting Cocks and the home-standing Patriots at Patriot Hills Golf Club.
Cherokee finished with a team score of 158. Cocke County came in with a 159, and Jefferson County finished the day with a 182.
CCHS sophomore Kaden Shropshire had the medalist round of the day. After shooting +2 in his last outing at McDonald Hills on Thursday, he bounced back to shoot a 34 (-2) on Monday.
Iverson Poe had the second best round of the day, shooting even par at 36 strokes. He birdied his final two holes to get back to even and join his teammate at the top of the board.
