Week one has finally arrived, but with it comes some obstacles.
Some of the same challenges teams had to navigate all last season have already made a comeback for the start of the 2021 season, and its taken a large toll on the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
On Friday, the Fighting Cocks open the campaign on the road with a trip to face Cherokee (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK — 97.9 FM, 1270 AM), but it remains to be seen how close to full strength the program will be heading into the season opener.
Just as a year ago, complications of the COVID-19 pandemic are still prevalent in the area, and could already play a role with Cocke County’s roster for Friday’s opener.
“It’s hard to explain our excitement level right now,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Right now we’ve got 17 guys out for contact tracing, 12 of which are starters. It’s hard to really describe how we’re feeling right now. I still feel like the guys we have will be excited and play hard, but we’d certainly like to have our full roster going into this first game.”
Dykes is hopeful the majority of the roster will still be available by kickoff, but many starters could be game-time decisions come Friday night.
“We’re going to get the guys we have ready to go in their place,” Dykes said. “We’ve already set up the necessary meetings to prepare our guys, and we’ll still have the guys that can’t be involved with practice still be involved with the game plan and install so they can be ready to go should they be cleared.”
The start of this season marks the third for the Fighting Cocks under Dykes. A win would make it the first time the program has started 1-0 under Dykes’ leadership, as well as the first time they’ve done so since 2018.
“The two years I’ve been here we’ve started the season 1-1,” Dykes said. “Unfortunately that’s always meant starting the year with a loss. I’d like to start a trend of starting the year off 1-0, and have a chance to get to 2-0 the next week. I think that could do a lot for our confidence given how young we are.”
The Cherokee game was a favorable matchup for CCHS a year ago. The Fighting Cocks came into the 2020 contest 1-4 through their first five games, but picked up a much-needed region win in a game that was never really close.
Cocke County put up the first three scores of the game to hold a commanding 20-0 lead going into the half. Cherokee scored midway through the third, but a pick-six late in the quarter atoned for one of Cocke County’s two second-half scores to close out the 34-6 win on the road.
“We’re feeling good going into this game,” Dykes said. “Coach (Joshua) Hensley is a new coach over there. They’re also breaking in a new field, so I know they’re going to be excited, as well.
“They’re a big and physical group. It’s not the same two teams that played last year, but we’re confident in what we can do. We think we can go up there and make some plays to come out with a victory.”
CCHS out-gained the Chiefs 229-137 yards in that meeting a year ago. The Big Red defense held strong in holding Cherokee under 50 yards rushing while intercepting three passes in the Chiefs’ attempts to move the ball through the air.
While Cocke County has a reasonable chance to be the victor again on Friday night, it’ll take a completely revamped defense to get the same result.
Much of the CCHS defense will have a new complexion to it by kickoff on Friday night, than it did a year ago. The entirety of the unit’s front-seven from last season won’t be available on Friday, with only a pair of starters returning to the secondary.
“We’re still planning to run a similar scheme to what we did last year,” Dykes said. “We’re still struggling with some things right now, particularly with the contact tracing. We’re still making adjustments with personnel, and will continue to up until Friday night.”
Meanwhile, Cherokee’s offense returns six of the seven players that atoned for positive yardage in last season’s meeting, and many more that will factor into Friday night’s season opener.
Last year the Chiefs used three different quarterbacks throughout the night, with Micah Jones seeing the most snaps from behind center. He completed 9-of-19 passes for 90 yards and the team’s lone score of the night, a 13-yard pass to Matt Newton, but also had two of the team’s three interceptions on the evening.
“They’ve got several really good players returning,” Dykes said. “We expect them to use two quarterbacks that are fairly balanced, based on what we can tell from our film study. We expect them to play a physical, downhill run game, but use that to take shots down field when they can.”
He’ll again have Newton, as well as Aidan Webb and Brayden Collins as returning receivers for 2021.
Offensively, Cocke County will have to find a different path to victory, as well.
The Fighting Cocks did their most damage on the ground in last season’s victory, rushing for 168 yards and a pair of scores. Cameron McLain was the team’s leading rusher with 104 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries, but he was a senior and has since graduated from the team.
Returning junior quarterback Baylor Baxter had three of the offense’s scores a year ago, two on the ground and one through the air. He’ll enter Friday’s game with a new compliment of receivers that he’s had the entire offseason to work with as Cocke County’s day one starter since last season concluded.
The Fighting Cocks will be fairly new on the offensive line, as well, which poses a question for how strong the team’s ground game can be.
The unit will have some continuity in the backfield with Roman Stewart poised to see a large number of snaps in the backfield, but the offense will also lean a newcomer at tailback in freshman Oren Hazelwood to help spark the run game.
“Roman and Oren have shown some really good production for us over the preseason,” Dykes said. “We still feel good about our run game. What it comes down to is executing our assignments up front, and allowing those guys to find holes to run through and be effective on the ground.”
Friday’s matchup will be the first non-region meeting between Cocke County and Cherokee since 2016.
