CCHS cross country continues setting records By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago

Cocke County's Morgan Pittman races at Fender's Farm on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Pittman set a new PR with a time of 20:45.

The Cocke County cross country team just keeps producing.On Saturday, September 10, Jenna Pittman finished second at Walters State and set another personal record with a time of 21:15.Evan Miller and Elijah Wise both finished with 21:14, a mark that set a new record for Wise.The group only expounded on that effort this past weekend, as they raced at Fender's Farm on Saturday, September 17.Pittman finished ninth out of 150 girls, setting yet another personal record at 20:25 — "beating her PR from last week by almost a minute," noted intern CCHS cross country coach David Caughran.The boys also had a productive day, totaling three new personal records.Evan Miller set a new one at 19:31, Elijah Wise finished at 20:00 and Morgan Pittman had a time of 20:45.The group raced again at the Harrier Invitational on Tuesday and will race again on Thursday for the Norris Dam Invitational.See the weekend edition of the Newport Plain Talk for those results and more.
