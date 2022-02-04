COSBY—Homecoming on The Hill was held Thursday evening as Cosby welcomed Maryville Christian School to the Eagles’ nest. The Lady Eagles were first to take the court against the familiar foe they had already defeated once this season.
The first matchup resulted in a 57-48 win on Maryville Christian’s home court. MCS would return the favor as they downed the Lady Eagles in a similar point spread, 48-37.
Maryville Christian put forth a concerted effort to stop freshman Shylee Shelton from touching the ball or getting clean looks at the basket. They accomplished their task limiting Shelton to just two points in the contest.
Kinley Coggins was left to pick up the slack, and she did her best leading the Lady Eagles in scoring with 12 points. Gracie Johnson and Alexis McGaha would each post seven in the game.
Maryville Christian came out of the gate hot and went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter. McGaha got the Lady Eagles pointed in the right direction with a two-point basket and 3-pointer before the end of the period. Cosby would trail after one, 15-9.
The Lady Eagles slowly clawed their way back into the game in the second quarter. Ali Smith was rewarded for her tough defense and knocked down two baskets in the early part of the period. Katie Myers hit her first bucket of the game, as did Johnson. A made 3-pointer by Coggins put the Lady Eagles back in the thick of things at the closing of the half. They deficit had been cut to two with MCS leading 23-21.
The second half started well enough for the Lady Eagles but things would quickly shift in favor of MCS.
Coggins hit the first bucket of the third quarter to tie the game at 23 all. The ensuing possessions would see Maryville Christian reclaim the lead and go up 30-25 over the Lady Eagles.
Cosby would chip away at the lead once again after a McGaha basket made it 30-27. A four-point swing would see the game tied once more after Johnson drove the paint and put up a contested shot. She would make the basket and free throw on the hoop and harm. Coggins would follow the Johnson 3-point play with a made two to even the score at 31.
That score would only hold momentarily due to a run by Maryville Christian’s Naomi Atchley. Atchley rattled of six points for MCS and her teammate, Mattie Hammonds, would hit a free throw and 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run. MCS would lead Cosby heading into the fourth quarter, 41-31.
Second chance opportunities for MCS would see them through the fourth quarter. Hammonds scored four of the final seven points for her team to become the third MCS player to score in double-digits.
Cosby would manage to scratch out six points before the final whistle. The loss moves the Lady Eagles to 6-15 on the season, but more importantly, they remain 3-0 in district play.
Cosby traveled to Jellico Friday night for a district matchup with the Lady Blue Devils. Cosby easily defeated Jellico in the first game of the season, 62-17.
Cosby will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Pigeon Forge for the third game of the season with the Lady Tigers. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
MCS (48): Naomi Atchley 18, Haley Brown 14, Mattie Hammonds 10, Jesse Cooper 6.
COSBY (37): Kinley Coggins 12, Gracie Johnson 7, Alexis McGaha 7, Ali Smith 6, Katie Myers 3, Shylee Shelton 2.
