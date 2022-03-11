NEWPORT—The 2022 season will be one of change for the Fighting Cocks when they take the diamond for the first time. Coach Andy Chrisman is stepping into his 12 season at the helm after leading CCHS to a fifth place tie in the IMAC a season ago.
Chrisman will have to rely on several newcomers this season as the Fighting Cocks look to better their 12-22 record from the 2021 campaign. Another new challenge awaits in the form of district competitors Grainger County, Claiborne County and Greeneville.
Key players David Stinnett, Jacob King, Zac Cortez, Dylan Ellison, Josh Ellis and Hunter McKenna all graduated last year leaving big cleats to fill for the younger players.
Much of the weight will fall on the shoulders of returning players Bryce Click, Isaac Dorsey and Dylan Jackson. Chrisman said the focus early in the season will be on finding ways to get better every single outing.
“We are essentially replacing seven starters so we are very inexperienced,” Chrisman said. “We will have to focus on getting better every day. We are excited to move into a new district with new opponents. Our guys have been very coachable so far and they continue to work hard. I am excited to see how much we can improve from the beginning of the season to the end.”
Several newcomers to the team will be vying for starting positions once the Fighting Cocks hit the field on Monday. Freshmen Taylos Thomas and Trent Leas are pushing for starting roles early on in their high school careers. Sway Holt, Ethan Nease and Bo Proffitt are also looking to fill varsity spots in their freshman year at CCHS.
Chrisman said the biggest benefit for his team will be the pitching depth they retained from last year’s team. He hopes many of his young players can jump to the next level with another season of coaching under their belts.
“We have quite a bit of our pitching back from last year. I think that will be a determining factor in how good we can be. We need to throw strikes and execute our pitches. Pitching Coach Jarrett Ramsey does a great job with our pitchers.
“We also need some guys who were role players last year to step into a full-time role this year. Guys like Isaac Gudger, Dylan Webb, Zeke Cortez, Chandler Gregg and Zeke Ramos all need to step up and produce. Sophomore twins Blake and Jake Ellison are newcomers to the Varsity and have a chance to help us this year too.”
Chrisman said he expects there to be issues and growing pains as the season progresses but looks for his team to keep the proper mindset no matter the outcome on the field.
Despite the youth, Chrisman is excited for what the 2022 season may hold for the program. He calls this year’s freshmen class one of the most talented he has seen.
“We are a younger team but so far have been very willing to learn and be coached. I am very excited to work with these guys. This freshmen class is maybe the most talented top to bottom we’ve had since I have been here. Our middle school coach Cory Hensley is doing a great job preparing our new players for the high school level. I think that will continue to pay dividends moving forward.
“Bryce Click is one of the best hitters we’ve had come through Cocke County and I am very excited to see how he plays his senior year. We also have a little bit of speed and I enjoy having the option of stealing bases. That’s my preferred style of ball. All in all, I think we just have to focus one day at a time, one pitch at a time, and continue to improve and just try to be better today than we were yesterday. It should be a really fun year.”
Welcoming in new foes is also an exciting aspect for Chrisman who has seen many changes in his decade plus as head coach of the team. He hopes his team will make the community proud as the grow from game to game.
“Certainly the new district is exciting and will bring new opponents to Newport for our fans to see. We are inexperienced but our guys play hard and I think they will be a team our community can be proud of. I really think we will see a lot of growth from them from beginning of the season to the end.”
The Fighting Cocks jump straight into district play on Monday as they travel to Rutledge to take on the Grainger County Grizzlies. Grainger finished 2021 with a 15-5 record and perfect 9-0 finish in their last 2A District 2 season.
The Big Red will take the field in their home opener on Tuesday, March 15. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. against the Grizzlies.
