Down by four runs headed into the bottom of the seventh, Cocke County was in need of a rally against new district opponent Claiborne County. CCHS senior Bryce Click hammered a ball to center field to plate two runs to keep the Fighting Cocks' hopes alive.
Three strikeouts would end the inning with Click stranded at third and and the Big Red losing the game 5-3. The loss moved Cocke County to 2-14 on the year and 0-5 in conference play.
They will travel to Claiborne Tuesday afternoon for game two of the series. Cocke County will return to their home filed Friday afternoon with a double header scheduled with in county rival Cosby High School. The first pitch in game one will be tossed at 1 p.m.
